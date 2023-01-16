Players also changed their numbering so that the sum of digits always totals ’10’.

The Brazilian Santos paid a new tribute this Saturday to the late Edson Arantes do Nascimiento ‘Pelé’ at Vila Belmira, the stadium where the three-time world champion was born as a star and where the players wore the shirt for the first time with the new design of the shield , inspired by ‘O Rei’.

The commemoration took place minutes before the start of the match between Santos and Mirassol for the first day of the group stage of the Paulista Championship, the most important regional tournament in Brazil.

Pelé, considered by many to be the best soccer player of all time and who died on December 29 at the age of 82 in a Sao Paulo hospital after complications from cancer, has been the club’s greatest idol.

The shirt that the Santos players wear starting this Saturday sports a shield that is now accompanied by a crown.

Pelé’s former teammates carrying the crown to the throne.

Pelé’s former teammates carrying the crown to the throne.

EFE

The new design of the club’s emblem represents the world titles won by Santos in 1962 and 1963, when Pelé led the São Paulo team.

In the shirts used this Saturday, the numbering of all the players was also changed, so that the sum of the digits always equals 10, as another way of eternalizing the idol.

Thus, Maicon, who normally wears the 2 today, was identified as the 8+2 and the goalkeeper Joao Paulo, who is identified with the 37, today wore the 3+7.

A gigantic crown was placed on a throne in the center of the Vila Belmiro field and huge banners with images of the ‘King’ of football were spread out along the grass while the fans cheered and applauded the three-time champion in a packed stadium.

EFE

Related