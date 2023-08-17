Home » Decclesiis was sworn in as the new governor of San Pedro with the commitment to generate more development in the north of the country
News

Decclesiis was sworn in as the new governor of San Pedro with the commitment to generate more development in the north of the country

by admin
Decclesiis was sworn in as the new governor of San Pedro with the commitment to generate more development in the north of the country

Freddy Decclesiis, took possession of the Governorship of San Pedro in an act held last Monday in front of the renovated façade of the main headquarters of the departmental government, on the occasion the new members of the Departmental Board were also sworn in.

The new department head ratified his commitment to work with the people of Sampedranos to redouble efforts and articulate actions with public and private entities with the aim of combating extreme poverty, prioritizing health, education, agriculture and other sectors.

In the cathedral of San Pedro Apóstol, the solemn Te Deum act was held, which was in charge of Father Juan Carlos Palacios, who urged the authorities to prioritize the most vulnerable and that the positions be filled by prepared people and not by political recommendations.


See also  Mafia: 2 dead and wounded in clan shooting, 14 ordinances

You may also like

Honduran Migrants Detained in Guatemala En Route to...

The fish spas where species from the Cauca...

Public Solicitation of Opinions on Draft Regulations for...

Anything but a couch potato

Petrol price increase, Jamaat-e-Islami announced nationwide protest on...

Dominican Citizens with US Visas Can Now Apply...

Lionel Messi would be close to playing the...

Wang Yi Holds Meeting with Lao Vice President...

Ban on advertising botanicals with health claims?

Section 144 enforced for 7 days in Faisalabad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy