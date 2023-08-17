Decclesiis was sworn in as the new governor of San Pedro with the commitment to generate more development in the north of the country

Freddy Decclesiis, took possession of the Governorship of San Pedro in an act held last Monday in front of the renovated façade of the main headquarters of the departmental government, on the occasion the new members of the Departmental Board were also sworn in.

The new department head ratified his commitment to work with the people of Sampedranos to redouble efforts and articulate actions with public and private entities with the aim of combating extreme poverty, prioritizing health, education, agriculture and other sectors.

In the cathedral of San Pedro Apóstol, the solemn Te Deum act was held, which was in charge of Father Juan Carlos Palacios, who urged the authorities to prioritize the most vulnerable and that the positions be filled by prepared people and not by political recommendations.

https://www.radionacional.gov.py/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/EDITADO-5-FREDDY-DECCLESIIS.mp3

https://www.radionacional.gov.py/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/EDITADO-6-FREDDY-DECCLESIIS.mp3

