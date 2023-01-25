After learning of the death of a 4-month-old boy born at the Rosario Pumarejo de López de Valledupar Hospital, medical personnel from this institution announced that the baby presented child abuse and that he was taken by his parents on Saturday, January 21, Two days later, that is to say, the 23rd, he died as a result of a head injury and various bruises.

It was also learned that the child had been taken to the hospital on other occasions due to respiratory problems, but that he recovered and was discharged.

In addition, HRPL medical personnel indicated that according to the evaluations and examinations, no signs of sexual abuse were found, however, the final opinion will be delivered by Legal Medicine, according to the results of the necropsy.

“It was possible to identify a polytraumatism with severe head trauma and multiple lesions in the white tissues. In the concept that the family brings him and that they are also injuries that were not very conclusive to the medical team, child abuse is diagnosed, ”explained the head of the Maternal and Child Unit of the Hospital, María Angélica Díazgranados Amaya.

He added that, “In the clinical history instance, what was reviewed does not identify injuries that have been described within the medical expert examination as external injuries of sexual violence,” said Díazgranados Amaya.

In this case, it was learned that the baby’s body was delivered to his parents in the morning hours of this Tuesday so that he could be buried.

For his part, the director of the Cesar regional ICBF, Gabriel Castilla Castillo, stated that the case was addressed in terms of the family since the minor died and there can be no restoration of rights. It was also established that in the minor’s family nucleus there is a 3-year-old boy who is being monitored.

