December CalWORKs Payment Schedule

“CalWORKs Releases December Payment Schedule for Public Assistance Benefits”

The California state welfare program, CalWORKs, has announced the payment schedule for December of this year. This much-needed assistance provides immediate short-term aid to vulnerable families to cover essential household expenses such as housing, food, clothing, utilities and medical care.

To apply for benefits through CalWORKs, individuals must formalize their request through their local county social services/human services agency. Applications can be obtained from the California Department of Social Services website and returned to the county office in person or by mail. Some counties also accept online applications at the BenefitsCal.com website.

For those awaiting the status of their application or seeking to reschedule an appointment, contacting the local county social/human services agency will expedite the process.

Payments from CalWORKs are made on the first and third calendar day of each month. Additionally, CalFresh money will be available on an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card based on the last digit of the county case number. These EBT cards can be used at any store or ATM displaying the Quest symbol in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the United States Virgin Islands, and Guam.

The amount of assistance received through CalWORKs is dependent on factors such as the number of eligible individuals and their specific needs. Families with a child deprived of parental support or care, or with the main earner unemployed, may be entitled to receive aid.

This news comes as a relief for many vulnerable families in need of immediate assistance during the holiday season.