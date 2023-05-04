“Decent work allows people to be dignified and developed, it is not just any job, it implies a fair income”: Fátima Ortiz

This Wednesday in the Platform program, the lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke about decent work in El Salvador, which she pointed out allows people to dignify and develop.

In this sense, the lawyer reported that the International Labor Organization (ILO) is the entity in charge of work worldwide, and it defines employment as work that is done in exchange for payment.

“Decent work allows dignifying and developing people, it is not just any job, it implies a fair income, where there is no gender discrimination”he explained.

He added that decent work has 4 strategic objectives and among these are: Rights at work, employment opportunities, protection and social dialogue.

“The adoption of decent work in our country can help strengthen the much-needed democratic governance in El Salvador… Employment is a way of carrying out social dialogue, in addition to generating income, it generates personal satisfaction”Ortiz concluded.