Home » “Decent work allows people to be dignified and developed, it is not just any job, it implies a fair income”: Fátima Ortiz
News

“Decent work allows people to be dignified and developed, it is not just any job, it implies a fair income”: Fátima Ortiz

by admin
“Decent work allows people to be dignified and developed, it is not just any job, it implies a fair income”: Fátima Ortiz

This Wednesday in the Platform program, the lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke about decent work in El Salvador, which she pointed out allows people to dignify and develop.

In this sense, the lawyer reported that the International Labor Organization (ILO) is the entity in charge of work worldwide, and it defines employment as work that is done in exchange for payment.

“Decent work allows dignifying and developing people, it is not just any job, it implies a fair income, where there is no gender discrimination”he explained.

He added that decent work has 4 strategic objectives and among these are: Rights at work, employment opportunities, protection and social dialogue.

“The adoption of decent work in our country can help strengthen the much-needed democratic governance in El Salvador… Employment is a way of carrying out social dialogue, in addition to generating income, it generates personal satisfaction”Ortiz concluded.

See also  Shen Zhou: The CCP suddenly commemorates the secrets of the "Flying Tigers" | The Truth | Chennault | Sino-US Relations

You may also like

“Human Rights Watch” criticizes the use of explosive...

Authorities carried out an anti-extortion operation in the...

The number of foreigners in our schools has...

EQS-Adhoc: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Increase in the earnings...

Senate approves the National Government Development Plan

AmCham and CONAIPD will improve the employability of...

Unknown people beat up a man at Tübingen...

‘Where was the formula to lower the price...

BRISANT report puts pressure on Shell shareholders. Please...

Women in the Jamundí prison do not have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy