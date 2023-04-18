Home » Decentralized instead of centralized: Energy-efficient water heating News Berlin – News Berlin Politics Current news on the internet
News

Decentralized instead of centralized: Energy-efficient water heating News Berlin – News Berlin Politics Current news on the internet

by admin
With a view to gas prices and the politically driven move away from fossil fuels, heat pumps are currently the number 1 heating option. But acquiring them is not always easy: Material shortages occasionally lead to longer delivery times, specialist tradesmen are fully booked months in advance. And: Heat pumps are not suitable for every house without further efficiency measures. “Anyone who wants to save heating energy quickly should think about disconnecting the hot water supply from the heating system,” says Jrg Gerdes from the Warmth+ initiative. “If it airs centrally via the heating system – regardless of whether it is a heat pump or another system – then flow temperatures of over 60C are required for hygiene reasons. This can be at the expense of energy efficiency.” The expert recommends: “Decentralised, electronic instantaneous water heaters are ideal. They can save around 40 percent of energy.”

If hot water is prepared with an instantaneous water heater, a household only uses energy if hot water is also tapped. In contrast to central systems, no water supply has to be kept at the right temperature and circulated through the house over long distances. This avoids standby energy and distribution losses. The performance of the instantaneous water heater can be adjusted to the respective area of ​​application and the desired temperature can be set precisely to the degree via an electronic temperature control. “Electronic instantaneous water heaters are a very efficient solution for heating water. In combination with green electricity, they become even more resource-efficient,” summarizes Gerdes. “The decoupling of the hot water supply from the heating system is an important renovation step that saves energy and significantly simplifies the conversion to a renewable heating system.” If the hot water supply is separated from the heating, it can work with a lower flow temperature, be designed smaller and be switched off completely in summer.

See also  Lao Zheng said foreign exchange | Inflation lingers, the dollar rose slightly_Rate hike expectations_United States_Basic point

Easy switch to decentralized
Switching to a decentralized hot water supply is easily feasible with the support of a specialist company. After dismantling the central hot water storage tank, the electric instantaneous water heaters are installed near the taps, i.e. in the bathroom, at the hand wash basin or under the kitchen sink. Alternatively, a nearby utility room or basement is also suitable as an installation location. An electric line with 400 volts and access to the hot water pipes are required. “We recommend comfort instantaneous water heaters for the bathroom and a compact instantaneous water heater for the kitchen,” explains Jrg Gerdes. “They differ in their performance. In the bathroom, you usually need more hot water than in the kitchen.” Electronic instantaneous water heaters have an average service life of 20 years or more and require little maintenance.

The “Electronic instantaneous water heaters” brochure from the Wrme+ initiative provides more information on water heating. It can be downloaded free of charge from www.waerme-plus.de/downloads.

company contact
Initiative Wrme+
Michael Conrad
Reinhardtstr. 32
10117 Berlin
030 300199-0
https://www.waerme-plus.de/

Press contact
becker doering communication
Anya Becker
Lwenstrae 4-8
63067 Offenbach
069-4305214-14

You may also like

Germany’s economic forecast index +4.1 in April…”Unexpectedly drastically...

Nacional will not play in Medellín for Copa...

Trentino: “If the court agrees with us, the...

Data without pathos: First with applause, yesterday to...

These are the community leaders who feel threatened...

Chile: Colonia Dignidad – No place of mourning...

Angels of the precariat

Blacks came to America 20,000 years ago

***Bitcoin Interview***: With Bitcoin in the red? –...

Ernesto Castro will allow any youtuber to “cover”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy