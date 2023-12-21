Home » Decision announced on taxes for the import of food, medicine and hygiene
Decision announced on taxes for the import of food, medicine and hygiene

Cuban Prime Minister Acknowledges Issues with Tariff Exemptions on Imported Goods

During his speech at the Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz admitted that some of the measures recently implemented in the country “have not turned out” as anticipated.

One of the measures he highlighted was the tariff exemptions applied to the import of hygiene products, medicines and food, which allowed these items to be imported without limits into national territory until December 31, 2023. The decision was initially made in 2021 in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister expressed that while the tariff exemption was aimed at solving problems for citizens, many people have used the opportunity to import products into the country and resell them at “speculative” prices. As a result, the Cuban Government has decided to once again extend the suspension of the tariff exemption after its expiration on December 31, 2023.

Marrero assured that the Government will continue working to guarantee a sustained supply of products in stores, so that citizens do not have to resort to importing products they can purchase in the country. He also mentioned the Government’s plan to maintain and diversify the offerings in stores in national currency.

The official did not provide a specific timeline for the extension of the tariff exemption on the import of hygiene products, medicines and food, but past extensions have not exceeded six months. The resolution providing for the extension has not been published in the Official Gazette of the Republic, but it is expected to occur soon after Marrero’s public announcement.

For those interested in legal topics in Cuba, elToque Jurídico offers analysis and debates about laws, rights, and legal processes in the country.

