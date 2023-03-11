Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 10th

Decision of the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress on the State Council’s Institutional Reform Plan

(Adopted at the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress on March 10, 2023)

The First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress heard the State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council, Xiao Jie, entrusted by the State Council, made an explanation on the institutional reform plan of the State Council, reviewed the institutional reform plan of the State Council, and decided to approve the plan.

The meeting requested that the State Council should adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, make careful arrangements, and carefully organize to ensure the completion of the institutional reform tasks of the State Council. If the implementation of institutional reform plans requires the formulation or revision of laws, the relevant procedures must be initiated in a timely manner and submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for deliberation in accordance with the law.