Decision on weapons and knife ban zone in Mannheim on November 14th

Mannheim. A decision on the possible establishment of a weapon and knife ban zone in Mannheim is to be made by the local council at its meeting on Tuesday, November 14th. The main committee will previously discuss the matter at its meeting on Tuesday, November 7th, with the invitation of the Committee for Security and Order. The city of Mannheim announced this on Friday.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

The prohibited zone is expected to include the Alter Messplatz, the Kurpfalzbrücke, parts of the squares, Willy-Brandt-Platz at the main train station, Bismarckplatz and Friedrichsplatz at the water tower. In order to keep the restrictions on civil liberties as low as possible, the ban will be limited in time and only apply during certain times.

It is planned that the “Ordinance on the ban on carrying weapons and knives in parts of the Mannheim city district” will apply from Friday to Saturday, from Saturday to Sunday and on days before public holidays until the morning of the public holiday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m . This covers the critical times identified by the police.

Carrying certain weapons is already prohibited by the Weapons Act, but the Mannheim regulation goes further and also bans knives with a blade length of more than four centimeters.

more on the subject

Published November 7th, 2022Comment by Sebastian Koch

Mannheimer Morgen Plus article news“>Surprising turnaround

This is what a weapons ban zone in Mannheim could look like

Published October 26, 2023 by Sebastian Koch

Mannheimer Morgen Plus article news“>Security

Debate about prohibition zones for weapons in Mannheim

Published02.05.2023By Sebastian Koch

The police will monitor compliance with the regulation, and anyone who carries a weapon or knife despite the ban will face a fine of up to 10,000 euros. Experience in other cities with gun and knife ban zones has shown that this approach is effective. The majority of weapons found are discovered by chance during general checks.

Mischa Krumpe Editorial staff in the online editorial team, production manager for “MM” podcasts

Share this: Facebook

X

