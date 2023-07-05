Decision to celebrate Holy Qur’an Day on July 7

Islamabad (Web Desk) In a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif, it has been decided to celebrate 7th of July as Holy Quran Day, under which nationwide protest rallies will be held.

The Prime Minister has appealed to all the parties and the entire nation to participate in the rally and nationwide protest.

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation will speak one language and give a message to the evil minds, protest rallies should be held across the country on Friday to condemn the incident in Sweden. Meanwhile, the prime minister has also decided to call a joint session of the parliament on Thursday over the incident that happened in Sweden.

The Prime Minister directed that the sentiments and feelings of the nation should be fully expressed through the forum of the Parliament, Shahbaz Sharif said that the honor and sanctity of the Holy Quran is part of our faith, for that we are all one.

The Prime Minister said that peace-loving nations and leaders of the world who believe in co-existence should block the path of violent forces with religious prejudices and suffering from Islamophobia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

