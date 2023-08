Karachi: It has been decided to issue a coin of Rs. State Bank of Pakistan has decided to issue Rs 100 coin.

According to the statement of the State Bank, on the completion of 10 years of CPEC, 100 rupees

A coin will be issued.

It should be noted that the State Bank had issued a commemorative coin of Rs 50 on the Golden Jubilee of the Senate. Below the insignia of the Senate was the golden jubilee period 1973-2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook