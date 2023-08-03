Home » Decision to use motorcycles in anti-polio campaign
Decision to use motorcycles in anti-polio campaign

Web Desk: Divisional task force meeting regarding polio chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair, decision to use motorcycles in the polio campaign starting from August 7, to further reduce the number of refusing parents, security for the upcoming polio campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners will supervise the polio teams during the campaign. In the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar Division was briefed by the Deputy Commissioners of all the five districts about the previous polio campaign, while the preparations for the polio campaign that will begin on August 7 this month were also briefed.
In the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar expressed his satisfaction at the lack of refusing parents and issued instructions to convince the remaining refusing parents as well. It was decided in the meeting that motorcycles will be used in the upcoming polio campaign on a trial basis and polio teams will administer polio drops to children from house to house through motorcycles. After the success of the experiment, motorcycles will be used in future polio campaigns. will be done

