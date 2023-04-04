MP candidate listsDecision week was entered to determine the

Interviews at the AK Party have ended. Now, the Supreme Council, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, starts working for the finalization of the list.

President Erdoğan announced last week that they will operate the three-term rule, and that if he is elected, there will be new names in the cabinet.

MHP

The Nationalist Movement Party, partner of the People’s Alliance, prepared the temporary candidate list. The list was submitted to MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli to be finalized.

MHP will announce the final list of candidates to the public on 7 April. The list will then be submitted to the Supreme Election Board on the same day.

CHP

The commission work for the list in CHP continues. Face-to-face interviews are held with candidates. Provincial heads were also asked for their opinions on the candidate candidates.

It is stated that as of Wednesday, CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will focus on the list studies.

On Saturday or Sunday, the CHP Party Assembly will convene and vote on the list.

GOOD PARTY

On the other hand, at the weekend, the IYI Party conducted inclination polls in the form of primary elections in 15 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara.

ALLIANCE WITHIN ALLIANCE

On the other hand, “alliance within alliance” negotiations continue between the Saadet, Future and Deva parties in the Nation Alliance.

All eyes are on Sunday, April 9, the deadline for submitting the lists to the YSK.

