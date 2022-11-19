AOSTA

It is a decisive day that the regional government led by Erik Lavvaz is preparing to face. There are many issues on which there is a strong risk of “slipping” starting from the resolutions presented in the Valle Council by the minority on “Compliance with the objectives on tourism, trade and cultural heritage envisaged in the Defr 2022-2024” and “on the Commitment of the President of the Region and of the individual Assessors to explain in the Chamber whether the conditions exist for continuing the political-administrative activity».

In fact, it is not excluded that in both cases snipers may appear within the majority.

Furthermore, President Lavvaz is engaged in the recomposition of his council a year and a half after the resignation of Chiara Minelli from the Department of Environment and Transport: the no received by movement colleagues Renzo Testolin and Giulio Grosjacques have weakened his position, as well as the reserve to enter the executive expressed by Claudio Restano (Misto group). An extraordinary Comité fédéral was convened to clarify the political situation within the Union Valdotaine, scheduled for Friday at 12.

The opposition groups Lega Vda, Forza Italia and Pour l’Autonomie have presented a resolution committing the president of the Region and the councilors to “explain in the classroom whether the necessary conditions exist for each to make political and administrative commitments, in the short and medium term, in the matters of respective competence and responsibility, as well as on the maintenance of one’s role within the regional government”.