by admin
Declaration and payment of income for natural persons

Starting next month, according to the DIAN tax calendar, the deadline dates for the 2022 income statement begin to run. August 9 is the first date for natural persons.

Each year this tax obligation must be met, which allows the National Tax and Customs Directorate (DIAN) to know how much tax Colombian taxpayers will have to pay and how much their obligations will amount.

According to the DIAN, these are the conditions to be met by people who must declare income this year:

1. That the gross patrimony at the end of the taxable year 2022 is equal to or greater than
$171.018.000.

2. The total income is equal to or greater than $53,206,000.

3. Credit card purchases are equal to or greater than $53,206,000.

4. The total value of purchases and consumptions are equal to or greater than $53,206,000 or the total accumulated value of bank consignments, deposits or financial investments are equal to or greater than that same number.

To know your exact deadline, identify the last two digits of the Tax Identification Number (NIT) and locate them in the DIAN tax calendar.

