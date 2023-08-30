Declaration of emergency in La Guajira is unconstitutional: Attorney General – news

He pointed out that it was decreed on facts that are not supervening and can be dealt with by ordinary mechanisms.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, pointed out that the decree that declared the State of Economic, Social and Ecological Emergency in La Guajira (1085 of 2023) is unconstitutional.

In a concept rendered before the Constitutional Court, the head of the Public Ministry pointed out that the analyzed decree declares an emergency based on facts that are not supervening and can be dealt with through the ordinary mechanisms that exist in the legal system.

The Attorney General maintained that, although the seriousness of the crisis of access and coverage of vital basic services in La Guajira is not unknown, it is a problem that responds to structural factors and, therefore, must be overcome by the authorities through starting from good management of the institutional instruments built through experience, that is, without granting extraordinary powers to the national government.

He added that in order to overcome the structural social and economic crisis that the department is facing, the Government is in arrears in complying with the care orders in favor of the population issued by the Constitutional Court in the process of complying with Judgment T-302 of 2017, which declared the state of affairs unconstitutional in La Guajira.

It must also effectively implement the public policy designed to respond to the chronic difficulties that affect the region and resort to special measures for risk management, calamities and disasters due to climatic factors contained in the law that regulates this matter (Law 1523 of 2021). .

“The claim of the President of the Republic to instrumentalize the crisis facing La Guajira to obtain exceptional legislative powers through the declaration of a state of emergency is inadmissible, dismissing the measures available to him ordered by the legislator, the technical instances of the Executive and the Constitutional Court to attend in the short, medium and long term to the structural situation that affects the department”, highlighted the head of the Public Ministry in her concept.

He indicated that the Public Ministry is not unaware of the serious situation in La Guajira, only that its existence is not emerging and requires a solution through the normal channels provided in the Political Charter. “This pronouncement is limited to resuming the doctrine that prohibits the expansive use of exceptional emergency powers to solve chronic or structural problems, without this meaning in any way that these should be orphaned by the authorities,” pointed out the head of the control body.

