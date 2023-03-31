By Nicole Reyes

Legal Office Lumen Gentium Catholic University Foundation, Unicatholic.

The procedure by which a person – natural, merchant or a company – can agree with their creditors forms of payment of their overdue obligations, thus protecting their businesses and sources of income, is known as the insolvency regime; or they can liquidate their business or partnership through a judicial process.

Law 1116 of 2006, known as the ‘Business Insolvency Law’, aims at “credit protection and the recovery and conservation of the company as a unit of economic exploitation and source of employment”.

This norm makes it possible to get out of financial crises, as it is a fundamental law for companies and individuals. There are cases for which it is the only lifeline they have and, in others, it is the way to avoid a flood of processes that can completely dismantle and destroy their economic activity.

The Superintendence of Companies, in the exercise of jurisdictional powers, is the competent judge, in sole instance, to process the insolvency processes of all companies, sole proprietorships and branches of foreign companies, in exclusive jurisdiction.

This means that in the event that a commercial company, a sole proprietorship or a branch of a foreign company intends to benefit from the insolvency regime, the only competent institution, with functions to judge, is the Superintendence of Companies, therefore it excludes any other judge.

Learn about the benefits of insolvency law:

• All judicial processes that have been initiated against you for the collection of your debts and embargoes are suspended, once the application has been filed and accepted.

• You will be able to protect the money necessary to meet your personal expenses and those of your dependent family.

• Negotiate your debts through an agreement with all your creditors.

• It is a process regulated by law that guarantees compliance with the agreements.

What are the requirements of the Natural Person Insolvency Law?

• Be a natural person and not carry out activities of a commercial nature.

• Having two or more overdue obligations.

• Past due obligations must be with two or more different creditors.

• Overdue obligations must be more than 90 days past due.

• These overdue obligations must represent more than 50% of your total debts.

Types of business insolvency proceedings:

1. Business reorganization and judicial liquidation: The purpose of the reorganization process is to reach an agreement that preserves viable companies and normalizes their commercial and credit relations, through their operational, administrative, and asset and liability restructuring.

If a company is in a reorganization agreement and breaches the agreement, it can remedy the breach or else it must initiate the judicial liquidation process.

Judicial liquidation is the process with which prompt and orderly liquidation is pursued, seeking the use of the debtor’s assets.

How can companies benefit from the insolvency law?

The steps that a company must follow begin with an application to the Superintendence of Companies.

Given this, compliance with the requirements for the admission of this procedure is demonstrated or, now in the development of Decree 560, you go to the Chamber of Commerce of your domicile, to seek an agreement with the creditors, through the good offices of said Chamber.

Is it advisable to hire a lawyer to carry out the business reorganization due to insolvency?

It is very important that a lawyer advise on this type of procedure, in order to help them in the organization of the proposals and all the documentation that must be presented before the judge and that in this way the insolvency application can be accepted.

The Legal Clinic of Unicatólica receives your queries in the following email: [email protected]

