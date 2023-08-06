DECLARATION OF THE ODT-I EXPULSION OF SUB-SAHARAN MIGRANTS FROM TUNISIA

Democratic Organization of Immigrant Workers in Morocco

DECLARATION DE L’ODT-I

EXPULSION OF SUB-SAHARAN MIGRANTS FROM TUNISIA

Hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants and asylum seekers including women and children have been expelled from Tunisia since July 2, 2023 to a remote and militarized buffer zone on the border between Tunisia and Libya.

The Democratic Organization of Immigrant Workers in Morocco (Odt-I), the first union of migrant workers in Morocco and the Maghreb, affiliated to the trade union center ODT, in its capacity as a union for the defense and protection of the rights of migrants, is strongly indignant and concerned by the inhuman and racist situation that is happening in Tunisia on the expulsion of sub-Saharan migrants and asylum seekers to the desert.

Since July 2, 2023, one thousand two hundred sub-Saharan migrants and asylum seekers including women and children have been expelled from Tunisia to a remote and militarized buffer zone on the border between Tunisia and Libya following clashes that cost life to a Tunisian in the city of Sfax.

All this goes back to the racist and hateful remarks made by the Tunisian President during a national security council held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 during which he spoke of the “hordes of illegal migrants” whose presence in Tunisia would be according to him, source of “violence, crimes and unacceptable acts and insisted on the need to quickly put an end to this immigration”

He also claimed that the arrival of sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia would be part of a plot to weaken the Arab-Islamic identity in Tunisia to change the composition of Tunisia’s demographic landscape.

The President’s remarks have sparked waves of attacks and arbitrary arrests targeting sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia for weeks. “Facies identity checks, abusive and forceful arrests, lack of legal assistance”. More than 300 sub-Saharan nationals, including children and students, were taken into custody in several Tunisian cities between February 14 and 16.

The non-recognition of African identity by Tunisian citizens when Tunisia is an African country is an absolute and absurd ignorance when we know that it is from Tunisia that the name Africa comes from because formerly, Tunisia was called ” IFRIQIYA”.

A situation that goes against the migratory approach in this 21st century dominated by the existence of fundamental texts of human and migrant rights which are supposed to be applied and respected for the well-being and dignity of the human person.

We all know that migration is a natural phenomenon that has its origins in human existence and that it represents wealth because of cheap labor and a positive contribution to the development of the countries of origin and residence. .

In view of this deplorable, unjust and dishonorable situation vis-à-vis human beings and especially migrants who are only looking for a better life and a place to rebuild themselves again.

We, the Democratic Organization of Immigrant Workers in Morocco (Odt-I), aware that human life is sacred, denounce and formally condemn these despicable and inhuman acts. That’s why we:

– To do this, call on the international community, the African Union, the Maghreb Union and Tunisian and Maghrebian civil society to act quickly in order to find alternatives for these migrants (Men, Women and Children) abandoned in the desert without water , without food or social assistance;

– Call on the Tunisian government and its citizens to respect human dignity in accordance with the fundamental texts of human rights;

– Let us sound the alarm to African leaders not to play the game of Westerners who use manipulation and corruption as a mode of cooperation to curb the development momentum of our dear continent through their bad policy of externalizing borders pushing our compatriots to risk their lives in the sea and the desert while they come to us without requirement and in complete freedom.

– Let’s ask migrants everywhere to show solidarity with our brothers and sisters and children who are currently living an ordeal in the desert where they are abandoned in inhuman conditions.

– Let us bring our unfailing support to human rights associations and organizations in Tunisia and elsewhere which show their willingness to assist in one way or another these migrants in distress.

Done in Rabat, July 26, 2023

Franck REJECTS

General Secretary of Odt-I