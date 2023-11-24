Declare 41 articles of the National Development Plan unconstitutional, requested attorney – news

It is alleged that the conciliation report was not published in the Congressional Gazette one day before its discussion in the respective chambers.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, requested declare the partial unenforceability of the law by which the ‘National Development Plan 2022 – 2026’ was issuedColombia World Power for Life’ (Law 2294 of 2023), by presenting defects in the conciliation process.

In a concept sent to the high court, the head of the Public Ministry indicated that, The report of the accidental conciliation commissions was not published in the Congressional Gazette a day before for its discussion and approval in the plenary session of the Senate, as ordered by article 161 of the Political Charter.

For the attorney general, the lack of publication of the conciliation report in the Gazette before the debate took place in the Senate plenary session on May 5, 2023, may be considered a violation of the relevant legislative proceduregiven that it was strong enough to prevent congressmen from knowing the harmonized text of the provisions that were approved.

He maintained that that previous publication “is a requirement of significant importance, which cannot be simply discarded as a mere formality, since it strengthens and deepens the democratic system, as well as responds to the need to rationalize the activity of Congress, under the understanding that true deliberation implies that the parliamentarians are informed and acquire knowledge related to the matter on which their decision should fall”.

The official stated that It is not possible to return the law to the chambers to correct this deficiencysince this would imply ignoring the constitutional period of three months that they have to approve said planning mechanism, as well as the prohibition of extending the term that the Congress of the Republic has to decide on the initiative presented by the Government.

For that reason, Attorney Margarita Cabello Blanco asked to declare 41 of the 372 articles that make up the norm unconstitutional.among which are number 28, which deals with autonomous regions, and number 101, which regulates popular public initiative associations.

The head of the Public Ministry warned that, in application of the principle of instrumentality of forms in legislative matters, The unconstitutionality of the entire Law 2294 of 2023 should not be declared as requested by the plaintiffs. This, then 331 articles were not subject to the conciliation process and, therefore, they cannot be understood as flawed, even more so when they do not regulate axes of the National Development Plan.

The articles that he requested to declare unconstitutional in their entirety are: 27,28, 69, 83, 101, 200, 233, 327 and 371. Regarding the following he requested partial unenforceability: 3, 8, 13, 16, 26, 32, 38 , 40, 51, 55, 96, 100, 121, 172, 173, 174, 180, 194, 207, 210, 215, 224, 275, 289, 293, 297, 312, 337, 339, 342, 356 and 372 .

