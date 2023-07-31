Declining cases of dementia in the region

In a comparison of the federal states, the state of Baden-Württemberg has the lowest proportion of dementia in the total population – and the cases are also falling in the region. According to the German Alzheimer Society, there are 1.8 million people aged 40 and over living with dementia in Germany. There are around 300,000 new cases each year. With a share of 2.53 percent of the total population, Baden-Württemberg is in a good position, while Tübingen has an even lower share at 2.19 percent.

These figures are reported by the AOK Neckar-Alb, based in Balingen, which is also responsible for the districts of Tübingen and Reutlingen. The number of people treated with AOK insurance has also shown a steady decline in recent years: In 2017, 1514 people with dementia were treated in the district of Tübingen, in 2021 there were only 1487. Women are affected almost twice as often as men.

Even if a lot has happened in dementia research in recent years, only the symptoms can be treated in most forms of dementia, not the cause, reports the health insurance company. Nevertheless, prevention is of great importance in order to reduce risk factors for dementia.

