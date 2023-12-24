Decoding the Central Rural Work Conference to promote farmers’ income increase and effectively promote comprehensive rural revitalization_ Oriental Fortune Network

The Central Rural Work Conference, an important meeting on rural development in China, has highlighted the need to vigorously and effectively promote comprehensive rural revitalization. The conference emphasized the need to learn and apply the development concepts, working methods, and promotion mechanisms contained in the ‘Ten Million Project’. This project focuses on cultivating rural industries in a precise and pragmatic manner and implementing actions to increase farmers’ income.

Industry insiders have pointed out that the meeting put forward new requirements for the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas, particularly in terms of increasing promotion efforts and clarifying key points. The focus is on seizing the key to industrial development, expanding the functions of agriculture, tapping the diverse values of rural areas, and driving farmers’ employment and income increase through the high-quality development of rural industries.

The meeting emphasized the need to learn and apply the experience of the “Ten Million Project”, starting from the practical problems that farmers have strongly expressed, in order to improve the effectiveness of the work. This project has explored a scientific path to promote comprehensive rural revitalization through small incisions in rural living environment improvement. The goal is to achieve substantial progress and phased results in rural revitalization.

Furthermore, the conference emphasized the cultivation of rural industries in a precise and pragmatic manner. This means that the development of rural industries must be based on resource advantages and bring out local characteristics. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs will be strengthening leaders, developing business types, and promoting high-quality development of rural industries in the next step.

In addition, the meeting proposed the need to strengthen measures to increase farmers’ income and implement actions to promote farmers’ income increase. This includes promoting moderate-scale agricultural operations, protecting farmers’ rights and interests, and ensuring that various expenditures to benefit farmers are accurately and timely received. The focus is also on expanding employment, particularly for migrant workers, and implementing a monitoring and assistance mechanism to prevent a return to poverty.

The overall aim of the Central Rural Work Conference is to transform and revitalize China’s rural areas, promoting industrial and employment assistance, and establishing a normalized assistance mechanism for rural low-income populations and underdeveloped areas. The strategy is to focus on the continued increase in income of specific groups to ensure the sustainable development of rural communities.

This content has been sourced from the Economic Information Daily and is intended to disseminate more information. It is important to note that this article does not constitute investment advice and individuals should operate accordingly at their own risk.

