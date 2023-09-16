Decoding the G77 and China: Unveiling the World’s Largest Cooperative Organization of Developing Countries

One picture tells the world｜Decoding “G77 and China“-Xinhuanet

The “G77 and China” summit opened in Havana, the capital of Cuba, on the 15th. The summit focused on promoting coordination and cooperation among southern countries to respond to current challenges.

With the aim of understanding what “G77 and China” is and the important meetings and joint voices of the world‘s largest cooperative organization of developing countries, let’s take a look at the picture.

The image shows delegates from various countries gathered at the summit, representing the diverse membership of the G77 and China. The G77 was established in 1964 and consists of 134 developing countries, while China joined as a permanent member in 1971.

The organization’s main goal is to promote the economic and social development of member countries, particularly those in the Global South. With its focus on economic cooperation, the G77 and China aim to tackle issues such as poverty, inequality, and climate change.

At the summit, leaders discussed strategies to strengthen unity and collaboration among member countries. They emphasized the need to address common challenges faced by developing nations, such as access to affordable healthcare, education, and technology.

The G77 and China also highlighted the importance of multilateralism and the United Nations in achieving their goals. Leaders called for fair and inclusive international trade policies and emphasized the need for developed countries to fulfill their commitments to provide financial assistance and technology transfer to developing nations.

The summit concluded with the adoption of the Havana Declaration, which reaffirmed the commitment of the G77 and China to sustainable development and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The picture showcases the unity and determination of member countries to work together towards a more equitable and prosperous future. It serves as a reminder of the vital role that developing nations play in shaping the global agenda.

As the summit came to a close, the world witnessed the importance of the G77 and China in advocating for the interests of developing countries and their influence in shaping global policies.

In a time when global challenges require collective action, the “G77 and China” summit serves as a powerful testament to the strength of cooperation and solidarity among developing nations.

