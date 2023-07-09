Decomposed Body Found in Juarez City Stream; Investigation Underway

Body of Decomposed Man Found in Stream near Juarez City

Juarez City woke up to a gruesome discovery today as the body of a man in a severe state of decomposition was found by his grieving family. The shocking incident took place in a stream near the Camino Real this afternoon.

According to the relatives, they had been desperately searching for the missing man for several days. Sadly, their efforts ended in tragedy when they stumbled upon his lifeless body in the stream, which descends from the hill near Isla Curaçao street.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Abel RG by his devastated wife. Local authorities, upon examining the decomposing remains, stated that no visible signs of violence could be detected. However, given the circumstances, the Crimes Against Life Unit has taken charge of the investigation to determine if foul play was involved.

The discovery has left the entire community in shock and mourning. The victim’s family and friends, overcome with grief, are struggling to come to terms with the loss. Neighbors have expressed their concerns over the safety of their community, demanding swift action to bring any potential culprits to justice.

Juarez City has been grappling with a surge in violent incidents in recent months, making this grim discovery even more distressing for its residents. The local authorities have vowed to prioritize this case and ensure a thorough investigation.

As the investigation into this disturbing incident continues, the community remains on edge, hoping for answers and justice for Abel RG.