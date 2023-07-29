Decoration of the Great Cross of Bastidas

The celebration will take place today, July 29, as part of the 498th birthday of Santa Marta, starting at 4:00 in the afternoon at the facilities of the Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino.

The District Council of Santa Marta will award the Great Cross of Bastidas a 24 Santa Marta personalitiestwo District Educational Institutions and a non-profit organization, which have stood out for their significant contributions and have contributed to the development and progress of the city.

Awarded:

Jose Pinedo, Guillermo Barreto, and Agustin Dario Contreras., Angel Maiguel Sarmiento; Cesar Market, Edwin Padilla, Diverse Corporation of La MagdalenaEmma Nigrinis Torres, José Lacouture Yance, Bridal Agency, Margarita Patricia Diaz Hamburger; Oscar Bravo, Michel Torres, IED Madre Laura, Carmen Vera Amaya, Karen Dayana Castle Castrillon, Miguel Gomez Garcia, Mario Jose Barbosa; The Institute of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, Alfredo Augusto Avendaño Pantoja, Carlos Caicedo, Alfonso Noguera, Holmes Echeverria, Dorian Coquie.

The teacher Oscar Bravo Rojas and columnist from THE INFORMER, He was one of those awarded for his great teaching career of more than 31 years in the primary, secondary and university sectors.

Oscar Bravo Rojas, teacher and columnist for EL INFORMADOR, who will be awarded the Cruz de Bastidas.

His brilliant resume highlights a Doctorate in Educational Sciences with Laureate Thesis, Master’s Degree in Education, specialization in University TeachingHe is a Sociologist, Theologian, Graduate in Social and Economic Sciences.

In his professional development he has been Coordinator of several educational institutionsRector, teacher of the University of Magdalena for 10 years, Cooperative University of Colombia 10 years of service, where he was given the award in style letter of Emeritus Professor Botón de Oro, also a professor at the Sergio Arboleda University, Unad, the Antonio Nariño Universitydean and professor of the Miami International Seminary of the USA, professor appointed in property in the Educational Institution District El Pando.

columnist for EL INFORMADOR newspaper since 1993, with more than 200 published articles, he has written scientific articles in several magazines, he has published two texts: Knowledge management from the perspective of the University professor as a Knowledge Manager 2019 and Dynamic Strategies for learning Reading and Writing. Spanish Academic Editorial 2020.

