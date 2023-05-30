Home » Decrease in flow in 15 sectors of Ambato this Wednesday – Diario La Hora
Decrease in flow in 15 sectors of Ambato this Wednesday – Diario La Hora

by admin
Decrease in flow in 15 sectors of Ambato this Wednesday – Diario La Hora

Situation. The Emapa requests to take the due provisions to avoid inconveniences.

A total of 15 sectors of Ambato they will have a decrease in the flow of drinking water this Wednesday May 31, 2023.

According to information from the Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Company of Ambato (Map), the cause is washing and disinfection of hydraulic flocculators and laminar settlers.

The decrease in flow will start at 08:00 and end at 18:00.

In the santa rose network The affected sectors will be: central town, Yaculoma, El Globo, industrial park and surrounding areas.

While, in the Red Huachi Grande: central area, La Libertad, Sagrado Corazón, La Palestina, La Florida, Nueva Vida and surrounding areas.

In the red Montalvo: central town, Amazonas, Camino Real, Yanahurco and surrounding areas. In the San Pedro La Florida network: Casigana tank and surrounding areas.

The Map apologizes to the citizens of the affected areas for the inconvenience that the flow in the drinking water service may cause.

In the same way, they reiterate that the call- center 03 299 77 00 so that users can report any anomaly. (RMC)

