Decree gives way to the Armed Forces to carry out operations to confront “terrorist organizations”

Through Executive Decree 730, President Guillermo Lasso ordered the Armed Forces to carry out military operations in all parts of the country “to confront and counteract terrorist organizations and individuals.” API Photo


Through Executive Decree 730, President Guillermo Lasso ordered the Armed Forces to execute military operations in all parts of the country “to confront and counter the people and terrorist organizations«.

The decree issued this Wednesday, May 3, 2023, complies with the agreement of the Public and State Security Council (COSEPE) that last Thursday recommended the use of lethal weapons to combat the crime wave and crimes in the country, attributed to criminal gangs that he described as “terrorists.”

The Decree orders the Joint Command of the Armed Forces to immediately initiate actions “to suppress the terrorist threatwith all the means at its disposal, in coordination with the National Police.

The document has 5 articles in which it also orders the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) to “take strict security provisions for military and police personnel» who, as a result of «anti-terrorist» operations, are subjected to criminal legal proceedings.

In article 4, Lasso orders the Ministry of Economy and Finance to allocate resources to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces and the National Police within the framework of compliance with the provisions of the decree.

Lastly, it exhorts all the functions of the State so that in a coordinated manner support the fight against terrorism “respecting the independence of powers”.

The National Secretariat for Public and State Security, the Ministry of Defense, the Interior and the SNAI will be in charge of executing the Decree, as established by Lasso in the same document.

