In view of the upcoming elections, the painful phrase “they picked him by hand” is already being heard in the different regions of Colombia, which irritates citizens so much, and which permanently wears down the parties, especially the alternative ones. It is not in vain that the unfavorability indices that they currently register.

The internal democracy of the parties is a structural element in a Democratic State of Law and the backbone of modern political systems, however, it is lacking in the majority of current political groups. As a result of this situation, people are opting to register their candidacies through significant groups of citizens, in order to, through the signature mechanism, run for different positions of popular election.

To date, there are more than 300 candidates who have opted for this figure, in order to seek a regional political space. Every four years, the number of candidates who call themselves “independents” grows significantly, which, in my opinion, overshadows political groups and promotes, in certain cases, local caudillismo without any political or ideological platform.

Surely, the situation would be different if the directors of the communities adopted democratic mechanisms to elect their future candidates for mayors, governors, councils and departmental assemblies. Law 1475 of 2011 gives them the possibility of calling internal or popular consultations with the purpose of: “adopting internal decisions or choosing their own or coalition candidates for positions or corporations of popular election”. Good alternative if the purpose is to define the best people to represent their groups.

Currently, very little is used of this tool, and, on the contrary, dedocracy becomes the most used practice. The consequences: increasingly weakened political parties, loss of representation in elected positions, and lack of mysticism within the communities.

One of the difficulties in carrying out internal consultations is the non-existence of a membership registry, which certifies the militants of each group, and which, without a doubt, could be a very valuable tool for decision-making within the groups. . In this sense, the National Electoral Council should move forward in demanding that the parties comply with this legal mandate, which can also serve to control double militancy. It should be noted that the Council of State has set some very important jurisprudential parameters in relation to sanctions for double militancy, which, I fear, are little known at the territorial level by those who aspire to run for the elections that will take place in October next. What is worrisome is the fact that this ignorance can lead to future mayors being removed from their posts, generating political instability in their municipalities and higher costs to the state, since it would be necessary to call atypical elections.

The political reform, which is passing through the Congress of the Republic, could be a golden opportunity to demand full internal democracy from political parties, which would give them greater strength and legitimacy.