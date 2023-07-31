DeeJayTime in Corigliano Rossano, over 20 thousand on the seafront – News

It’s Deejay Time! Over twenty thousand people invaded the Sant’Angelo seafront for the Ionian Night, which started with entertainment for families by the Magno brothers, the Sicilian street band, “Ugly but Good”, the Giants of Varapodio and their dance and culminated with the success of DeejayTime, a program that made the history of Italian radio. “Albertino, Fargetta, Molella and Prezioso, DJs who have made the history of Italian dance music and radio – it is said in a note from the Municipality of Corigliano Rossano . they made the friends of the box dance all together and not only to the notes of the most famous hits of the 90s and dance music. A show of about three hours in which the songs followed one another like memories, listening to the hits of that magical season that was the 90s. fathers and daughters, uncles and nephews, millennials and Gen Z, boomers and very young. A free evening included in the Coro Music Fest billboard, strongly desired by the municipal administration. The night continued with the overwhelming energy of other DJs, such as Gianluca Virelli, Gaetano Malta, Mummy J Voice, Innocenzo Tedesco and Marco Baldino.





At the end of the DJ Time show, Mayor Flavio Stasi took the stage to say hello, also asking the thousands of people present to applaud Carlo Laudone, the boy who tragically died in the past few hours, known and respected in the community and among young. “I believe – said Stasi – that history has been written. An event of this kind has never been seen and Corigliano-Rossano has shown that it is able to host events of this magnitude, confirming its extraordinary vocation for entertainment and hospitality .





A free show, in the square, because we strongly believe that our city deserves it, because we know we can welcome thousands of people from outside the city and because it becomes a show for everyone”. “A unique event of its kind – said the commissioner Costantino Argentino – and a wonderful show in Corigliano-Rossano, with Sant’Angelo invaded by thousands of people”.



