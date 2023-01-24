Home News Deep regret for new case of alleged suicide in Yopal – news
News

Deep regret for new case of alleged suicide in Yopal – news

by admin
Deep regret for new case of alleged suicide in Yopal – news

In Yopal, the cases where the community takes justice into its own hands and punishes criminals who are discovered robbing citizens have increased; This weekend two new cases of the so-called “paloterapias” were reported.

Palotherapy in the 40

In Yopal, on Calle 40 with Carrera 11, a 27-year-old citizen was injured in the neck, apparently with a traumatic weapon, after two subjects attacked him to steal his belongings.

The community intervened and gave one of the subjects “paloterapia”, while the accomplice managed to flee, leaving the subject who was identified as Carlos Alberto Díaz Maldonado, who by protocol was transferred by the Police to a health center and later to a hospital. a place of detention.

Fortunately, the injured citizen recovers from the injury caused in the attempted robbery.

Palotherapy for theft in the drugstore

Another case occurred in a drugstore on 40th Street, where a criminal tried to steal money from the cash register.

After calling for help, the subject was identified near the Los Almendros neighborhood pool, where the community caught him and beat him.

The subject was handed over to the authorities wounded, under the warning of a citizen who assured that because insecurity does not give truce, they have had to act in this way to protect their neighborhoods.

Regarding the cases, the Police asked the inhabitants of Yopal to avoid this type of act and immediately call the authorities so that they are the ones to capture the criminals.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Looking forward to the future in a smooth and orderly manner-on-the-spot experience of the mainland and Hong Kong ports beginning to resume normal customs clearance for personnel-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

You may also like

Off the records | The New Century

The leaders of the Municipal Transportation Bureau inspected...

Renowned DJ was found lifeless in a suitcase...

This Tuesday Invías machinery arrives to repair the...

The Yangtze River Delta Railway ushers in a...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday January 25,...

Global Photography Temple丨”Cosmic Level” Photography Exhibition Unveiled on...

Government proposes to regulate digital platforms in Colombia

Assembly to propose solutions to problems of Vallenato...

Can children use lucky money to recharge games?Here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy