Deepen reading for all and pass on the power of reading The 2nd National Reading Conference “The Fragrance of Books in China” Public Service Advertisement Exhibition Opens in Hangzhou

A sentence of catchy words, a picture of moistening things without sound, and a video of creative expression, let people feel the beauty of books and reading. On the morning of April 22, the 2nd National Reading Conference “The Fragrance of Books in China” public service advertisement exhibition kicked off at the Zhejiang Exhibition Hall. The four-day exhibition will present a feast of reading culture to the general public.

This exhibition is guided by the Publishing Bureau of the Central Propaganda Department and the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, hosted by the Library Society of China, the China News Culture Promotion Association, and the China Pictorial Association. Organized by the District Party Committee, the People’s Government of Gongshu District, Hangzhou City, and Hangzhou Daily Newspaper Group, it aims to convey the power of reading through the form of public welfare and the perspective of art, promote the reading of the whole people, encourage the masses to participate in the reading of the whole people, and create a “love” The cultural atmosphere of reading, reading good books, and being good at reading.

It is reported that the 80 poster works, 22 photographic works and 10 video works exhibited in this public service advertisement exhibition are mainly from the solicitation activities of the second National Reading Conference “Scholarly Man China” public service advertisement exhibition. stand out. Since the solicitation activity was launched in February this year, a total of 3,758 works have been collected, including 2,875 poster works, 727 photography works, and 156 video works.

At the exhibition site, each piece of work is ingenious and rich in meaning, highlighting the elements of reading and reflecting the public welfare effect. Whether it is the display form, artistic style, or expression connotation, it is closely related to the theme of national reading, and it is its responsibility to convey the positive energy of society. strength and value. For example, one of the outstanding works in the exhibition, the poster work “Si Wuxie” series created by Gao Hanting, is inspired by the Book of Songs “Zhou Song·My General”, “Zhou Nan·Guanju” and “Xiaoya·Deer Ming”. , Guqin and other historical relics and books are ingeniously designed together, highlighting the thick and poetic flavor of reading, and condensing the Chinese reading culture for thousands of years into an art world, so that we can have dialogues with wise men and sages, and lift the weight of life. spiritual world.

“Chinese Romance” created by Wang Jiashuai, a graduate student of the Fine Arts Department of Hebei University of Science and Technology, focuses on traditional Chinese culture, uses “red lanterns” as design elements, and takes Chinese feelings as the design concept to create a uniquely Chinese romance. arouse people’s interest in reading. “In the early stage of conception, I wanted to design a work that could not only reflect the Chinese reading fashion, but also show the charm of Chinese culture. In the end, I combined the shape of the lantern with the book to make this ‘book’ red lantern to represent reading. Just like a bright light in life, it is the comfort and sustenance of our souls, illuminating the long journey of life.” Wang Jiashuai said.

In addition to poster works, most of the photographic and video works in the exhibition are realistic themes, focusing on building the bond between people and reading, and capturing the moving and emotional aspects of reading from the details. For example, Pan Zhicheng’s “Live to Old, Learn to Be Old” uses a camera to record the scene of an elderly man sitting in the yard reading. In the picture, the sun is soft and the years are quiet. The book tells the happy story of reading, which makes people feel warm.

“Morning Library” created by Peng Jiahe, deputy director of the Reading Promotion Department of Ningbo Library, takes the library, the most frequent reading place that people come into contact with, as the shooting location, and finds a new way to tell the story of the library staff. The combination of preparatory work before the opening of the library reflects the reading service in every minute and every second, and the pictures are intricate and touching. “From the logistics department opening the elevators and blackout curtains to the business department debugging equipment, and then to the window lending department putting books on shelves, the inspiration for this film comes from our daily work. We want to tell everyone through this fast-paced short film. A reader friend who came to the library, we warmly welcome everyone to come and help everyone gain the power of reading.” Peng Jia said.

“The 2nd National Reading Conference ‘The Fragrance of Books in China‘ Public Service Advertisement Exhibition collected and exhibited a number of works rich in reading fashion and artistic aesthetics, which have high communication value and public welfare effects, and let people feel the breadth and thickness of reading. .Hangzhou, as the host city of the Second National Reading Conference, will attract more people to participate in national reading through a series of colorful reading activities, pass on the power of reading, and build a scholarly society. We also hope that with this public service advertisement The exhibition is an opportunity to link all parts of the country to build a scholarly society and a scholarly China, enrich the spiritual world of the people, strengthen the spiritual power of the people, and continuously consolidate the cultural foundation of Chinese-style modernization.” The relevant person in charge of the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee said.

In addition to being exhibited in the Zhejiang Exhibition Hall, the exhibited works of the Second National Reading Conference “Books Are Full of China” public service advertisement exhibition will also go to various news, cultural and educational units across the country for tour exhibitions, and enter major libraries, cultural centers, exhibition halls, Schools and other public places convey the beauty and fun of reading.