Deepening Party and State Institutional Reform: Promoting the Modernization of National Governance

Deepening Party and State Institutional Reform to Promote Modernization of National Governance System

Beijing, China – At the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which was held from February 26 to 28, 2023, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech emphasizing the significance of deepening the reform of the party and state institutions. This reform is seen as a crucial measure in implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promoting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities.

President Xi Jinping highlighted the need to strengthen the party’s leadership over socialist modernization through more scientific institutional setting, optimized function allocation, improved systems and mechanisms, and efficient operation and management. He emphasized that this institutional reform is a complex and systematic project that requires continuous adjustment and optimization to better adapt to the development needs of the party and the country.

The reform of party and state institutions is built upon the systematic restructuring of institutional functions since the Third Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Party. It is carried out under the strategic deployment for the development of the party and the country, adhering to the principles of seeking progress while maintaining stability and coordinating and promoting the overall layout. The reform also aims to meet the needs of building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development.

President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of problem orientation and coordination among various governmental bodies. This includes coordinating the Party Central Committee, the National People’s Congress, the State Council, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as well as coordinating the central and local governments. The reform also takes into account various risks and challenges to ensure the adjustment of institutional responsibilities in key areas.

The institutional reform plan must be implemented without discounting, deforming, or losing its essence. All regions and departments must act in accordance with the overall situation, paying particular attention to strictly implementing the “three determinations” regulations. These regulations serve as the basis for the internal party regulations and departments to perform their duties and are approved by the Party Central Committee.

To ensure the successful organization and implementation of institutional reform, President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to make good use of the party’s overall leadership, promote the optimization of institutional functions, and maintain coordination and efficiency. The work should be conducted in an organized, step-by-step, and disciplined manner, with a focus on key areas.

The central leadership, under the guidance of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, will oversee the overall planning and coordination of the institutional reform. The Party Central Committee, the National People’s Congress, the State Council, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference are responsible for the implementation of the reform in the system, while local institutional reforms are under the unified leadership of provincial party committees.

The newly established departments should quickly appoint their leadership teams and familiarize themselves with their responsibilities and task requirements. Decisions should be made before action is taken, ensuring a smooth transition and seamless connection. For reform tasks that are complex and wide-ranging, special reform plans should be formulated based on the top-level design made by the Party Central Committee.

The reform tasks at the central level aim to be completed by the end of 2023, while the reform tasks at the local level aim to be completed by the end of 2024. The goal is to guide the majority of party members and ensure efficient and conscientious performance of duties.

The deepening of the reform of party and state institutions reflects China‘s commitment to improving its governance system and capabilities. It is a crucial step in achieving the goals set out in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promoting the modernization of the country.

