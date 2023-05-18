Deepening Pragmatic Cooperation and Joining Hands to the Future——New Observations on Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries

The trade between China and Central and Eastern European countries has grown at an average annual rate of 8.1%, and the scale of two-way investment is close to 20 billion U.S. dollars, covering more and more areas…Since the establishment of the China-Central and Eastern European countries cooperation mechanism in 2012, the economic and trade cooperation between the two sides has made positive progress.

With the theme of “Deepening Pragmatic Cooperation and Joining Hands for the Future”, the 3rd China-CEEC Expo and International Consumer Goods Expo opened in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province on the 16th. Guests and enterprises from many countries in Central and Eastern Europe gathered to discuss cooperation. Xinhua News Agency reporters conducted in-depth interviews and surveys with enterprises in China and Central and Eastern European countries, observing new trends and new drivers of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries.

Adhere to the pragmatic orientation and achieve fruitful cooperation results

“China plans to import commodities with a cumulative value of more than 170 billion U.S. dollars from Central and Eastern European countries in the next five years.” “Strive to double China‘s imports of agricultural products from Central and Eastern European countries in the next five years.” construction”…

In February 2021, President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the China-CEEC Leaders Summit was resounding, and various outcomes have been continuously implemented.

Bilateral trade continues to grow and investment cooperation is getting closer——

Since 2012, China‘s trade with CEE countries has grown at an average annual rate of 8.1%, and China‘s imports from CEE countries have grown at an average annual rate of 9.2%. Up to now, the scale of two-way investment between China and Central and Eastern European countries is close to 20 billion US dollars. In the first quarter of 2023, China‘s direct investment in all industries in Central and Eastern European countries will increase by 148% year-on-year.

China and Central and Eastern European countries have complementary economic advantages and strong demand for cooperation. “From the perspective of commodity structure, electromechanical products account for about 70% of the import and export commodities of China and Central and Eastern European countries, which shows that the added value of trade products between China and Central and Eastern European countries is relatively high, reflecting the high level of trade cooperation between the two sides. and gold content.” Yu Yuantang, director of the European Department of the Ministry of Commerce, said.

The green landscape of the 3rd China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo and International Consumer Goods Expo was taken near the Ningbo International Convention and Exhibition Center (photographed on May 16).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

The rapid development of interconnection and interoperability makes the “artery” of cooperation more smooth——

In the Port of Piraeus, Greece, in May, large ships were loaded and unloaded in an orderly manner, and the ferry terminal was full of people.

In 2008, COSCO SHIPPING signed a 35-year franchise agreement with Greece. In 2010, COSCO SHIPPING Port Piraeus Terminal Co., Ltd. (PCT) was established. The Port of Sri Lanka has become one of the leading container ports in the Mediterranean region and a new hub for the two-way land-sea transport channel between Europe and Asia.

“The investment of Chinese companies in the port has achieved a win-win situation.” Antonis Apegis, director of the PCT engineering department, said that the investment not only provided more jobs for Greece, promoted the local economic development, but also enhanced the company’s development advantages .

Steady implementation of infrastructure projects to achieve high-level co-construction and win-win——

March 2023 marks the first anniversary of the official opening of the Belgrade-Novi Sad section of the Hungary-Serbia Railway. As a flagship project of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, the railway has transported more than 2.93 million passengers and trained nearly 300 local technicians in the past year of operation, opening a new era of high-speed railways in the Balkans.

The priority section of the North-South Expressway in Montenegro and the Peljesac Bridge in Croatia have been opened to traffic… In 2022, Chinese companies will sign engineering contracts worth US$9.36 billion in Central and Eastern European countries.

“Insisting on enhancing friendship and seeking common development, firmly believing that openness creates opportunities and inclusiveness achieves diversity is the fundamental reason for the vigorous vitality of the economic and trade cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries.” said Liu Zuokui, deputy director and researcher of the European Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Expand mutual benefit and strong momentum of cooperation

During the interview, many heads of enterprises and chambers of commerce mentioned a key word—opportunity. “China has a huge market, which means more opportunities and potential.” Jacek Bocek, vice chairman of the Poland-China Business Federation, said that Polish milk is becoming more and more famous in China, and Polish cosmetics brands are also entering the market. Chinese market.

In the Central and Eastern Europe Pavilion of the 3rd China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo and International Consumer Goods Expo, business representatives displayed daily consumer goods from Poland (photographed on May 16).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

On the other hand, Bocek also noticed that more and more Chinese companies and Chinese personnel are going to Poland to find investment and trade opportunities. He often receives representatives of Chinese companies who come to Poland to seek cooperation.

“We prefer to import from Central and Eastern European countries.” According to You Haichong, general manager of Ningbo Youjia Import and Export Co., Ltd., which has been engaged in non-ferrous metal trade for a long time, cost-effective Central and Eastern European commodities are new market opportunities for domestic import companies. .

In order to speed up the implementation of the goal of importing goods from Central and Eastern European countries, optimize the business and entrepreneurial environment, and promote the convenience of personnel exchanges and customs clearance between the two sides, Chinese government departments at all levels have issued a series of practical measures, from strengthening the role of the expo platform, making good use of the economic and trade cooperation mechanism, Give full play to the advantages of cross-border e-commerce, continue to encourage local leadership and demonstration, and actively promote the import of goods from Central and Eastern European countries.

As the first national-level exhibition for the Central and Eastern European region held in my country after the smooth transition of epidemic prevention and control, this expo has more than 3,000 exhibitors and more than 10,000 professional buyers. “Going out” provides more opportunities.

In the Central and Eastern Europe Pavilion of the 3rd China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo and International Consumer Goods Expo, representatives of enterprises from Slovenia displayed their ski products on the spot (photographed on May 16).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

Li Fei, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of China, said that in addition to the CEEC Expo, CEEC countries and enterprises will be encouraged and supported to participate in various exhibitions held in China, such as the China International Import Expo and Consumer Expo, to expand the presence of CEEC products in China. Reputation.

As a demonstration economic and trade cooperation zone between China and Central and Eastern European countries, Ningbo has become the first choice for Central and Eastern European commodities to enter China. Launched a one-stop service platform for customs clearance of imported commodities from Central and Eastern Europe, built a perennial pavilion for Central and Eastern European commodities, and a trade and logistics park for Central and Eastern Europe, and upgraded and optimized comprehensive insurance for imported food in Central and Eastern Europe to make operators more at ease and consumers more at ease… Central and Eastern European commodities exported to China The “green channel” is constantly being built and improved.

“Next, we will continue to promote and improve the dialogue mechanism for e-commerce cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, and help Central and Eastern European companies export to China more conveniently and efficiently.” Li Fei said.

Hand in hand to seek common development, cooperation potential is huge

Looking back on the past, the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries has achieved fruitful results; looking forward to the future, the economic and trade exchanges between the two sides have extended to industrial cooperation, interconnection, and cultural exchanges, with huge potential.

——There are broad prospects for cooperation in new fields and new formats such as digital, green, and low-carbon.

Agricultural cooperation is one of the earliest cooperation contents established in the cooperation mechanism between China and Central and Eastern European countries. Many agricultural products from Central and Eastern European countries have already entered the table of Chinese people, and the agricultural product trade between the two sides has increased by 61.34% over the past decade.

Representatives of foreign companies negotiate at the Central and Eastern European Pavilion of the Third China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo and International Consumer Goods Expo (photographed on May 16).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

“China and Central and Eastern European countries have great potential in digital agriculture cooperation in the future.” Lan Yubin, academician of the French Academy of European Sciences, believes that precision agricultural aviation technology, ecological unmanned farms and other technologies are in the ascendant. If the two sides can find a good entry point for cooperation in this field, It is not only beneficial to China‘s rural revitalization, but also helps to ensure the food security of both parties.

As the EU transitions to green energy, a large number of clean energy projects involving Chinese companies are steadily advancing in Central and Eastern European countries. The Kaposvár 100 MW photovoltaic power plant project with the largest installed capacity in Hungary, which will be put into operation in 2021, is a model of clean energy cooperation between Hungary and China. New green business card.

Yu Yuantang said that in the future, we will give full play to the potential of China‘s super-large market and the location advantages of Central and Eastern Europe, focus on expanding cooperation in new fields and new formats such as green, low-carbon, digital, and health, and further promote the sustainable trade between China and Central and Eastern European countries. Continuous development.

——The interconnection network of the Eurasian continent is more three-dimensional and diverse.

As a new channel in the Eurasian continent, China-Europe trains are booming. In the past 10 years, trains have connected 108 cities in China and 208 cities in 25 European countries. In 2022, 16,000 trains will be operated, a year-on-year increase of 9%. The southbound passage was also successfully opened, providing a new transportation solution to Europe. Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and other countries have become important passages and destinations of the China-Europe Railway Express.

At the same time, the construction of the China-Europe land-sea express line is actively advancing, and the port logistics cooperation between China and Poland, Slovenia, Croatia and other countries is becoming increasingly close. Moving forward with three-dimensional and diversified connections.

—— Mutual recognition of standards, financial cooperation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and the fields of cooperation continue to expand.

At this expo, a group of EU geographical indication products made their collective debut for the first time, including Hungarian noble rot wine, Greek saffron and ouzo ouzo, etc.

Noble rot wine exhibited at the Hungarian Pavilion of the Central and Eastern Europe Pavilion of the Third China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo and International Consumer Goods Expo (photographed on May 16).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

Li Fei introduced that the second list of the China-EU Geographical Indication Agreement has been publicized, and 350 landmark products have been added for mutual recognition and mutual protection. In addition, China and the EU took the lead in formulating and updating the “Common Classification Catalog for Sustainable Finance”, and China Construction Bank and Deutsche Bank have successively issued green bonds.

Ministers of Culture Forum, Cultural Heritage Forum, Cultural and Art Carnival, Film Festival Alliance… Multi-field, in-depth and all-round cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries are flourishing, covering education, technology, cultural creativity, art, film and television, language and many other fields.

This year marks the start of the second decade of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries. At a new starting point, we will continue to discuss and build together, and deepen practical cooperation. We will be able to unleash the potential of cooperation and work together towards a better future.