Title: Emphasizing Practice and Building New Merits: District Units Organize Reading Classes to Promote Thematic Education

Date: July 22, 2023

Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – “Inner Mongolia Daily”

Over the past few days, various departments and units in our district have taken a proactive approach in organizing reading classes to study and implement the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. The aim is to guide party members and cadres in effectively improving their political positions, deepening their understanding through learning, and enhancing their unity of knowledge and action. These efforts are crucial in promoting effective thematic education in learning, thinking, and practicing.

The Women’s Federation of the Autonomous Region has focused its reading class on the theme of “strengthening women’s ideological and political leadership and forging a solid awareness of the Chinese nation’s community and ideological work.” Participants expressed their determination to fulfill their political responsibility by leading the majority of women to appreciate, listen to, and follow the party. The class aims to arm women with scientific theories, guide them with correct public opinion, unite them with common goals, inspire them with the power of role models, and infect them with advanced culture.

The Red Cross Society of the Autonomous Region has also organized education reading classes centered around the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The classes have adopted various methods such as concentrated learning, expert lectures, seminars, and exchanges to achieve the goal of arming the mind with the party’s innovative theory, guiding practice, and promoting work. The Red Cross Society emphasizes that party members and cadres should not only study and understand the essence of the theory but also conduct in-depth investigations and research to address development problems. By focusing on learning to build souls, increasing wisdom, being positive, and promoting performance, the Red Cross aims to transform learning results into a powerful driving force to promote work. They actively integrate into the overall situation of the economic and social development of the autonomous region and contribute to the Red Cross’s efforts in striving to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Inner Mongolia.

The reading classes organized by various departments and units serve as a platform for deep learning and careful understanding, promoting the unity of knowledge and action among party members and cadres. By emphasizing practice and building new merits, these reading classes contribute to the realization of the mission and goals of the party in the district.

