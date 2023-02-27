Deeply experience the whole process of people’s democracy from the perspective of youth 3 college students attended the opening meeting of Jiaxing CPPCC

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-27 10:29

“I used to watch the opening of the two sessions on TV, and I always felt that I was far away from myself. Today, I am very proud to be able to sit with the members of the CPPCC and experience the ‘whole process of people’s democracy’ described in the book.” On the morning of the 26th, Jiaxing City At the opening meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth CPPCC, three new faces of “post-00s” appeared. They were student representatives from Jiaxing College, Jiaxing Nanhu College and Jiaxing Vocational and Technical College. They experienced the two sessions in depth from the perspective of youth.

At 8:50, as soon as he entered the venue, Hasyetiguli Rexiti, a student from the School of Humanities and Arts of Nanhu University in Jiaxing, couldn’t hide his excitement and took out his mobile phone to take pictures. “Such an opportunity is very rare and helpful. For us college students, we can understand Jiaxing’s development more directly.”

Li Xiang is also one of the three college student representatives. In addition to observing the meeting, he also referred to the form of “simulation proposal” and combined his own thinking on weekdays to bring some ideas and suggestions, intending to discuss and exchange with members of the CPPCC. “There are many leading companies in Jiaxing, can we build a platform for students from higher vocational colleges to communicate and cooperate with leading companies, and give us more opportunities for training and practice?” “Technical people can’t get more policy incentives, especially those Technicians who have been studying in a certain industry”… Li Xiang pays special attention to how vocational education can serve local development. He hopes to find surprises and gains from the two sessions.

“This observation meeting gave me a deeper understanding of the CPPCC. I listened to the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC on the spot, and I had a lot of unprecedented feelings.” The ‘big things’ discussed at the two sessions are actually ‘little things’ that concern every aspect of people’s lives and are closely related to each of us.”

The relevant person in charge of the Jiaxing CPPCC said that college student representatives’ visit to the two sessions is an important part of the CPPCC “Red Boat Navigating ‘Jia’ with Me” young students’ orderly participation in the whole process of the theme activity of people’s democratic practice, guiding young students to work with In the benign interaction of the work of the CPPCC, I realized the advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics.