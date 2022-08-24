“As a sub-city and an important sector of Yancheng, Dafeng will take the initiative to take responsibility, anchor the annual goal, dare to do good, work hard, and make contributions to the high-quality development of the city’s coastal areas.” August On the 22nd, Li Zhijun, secretary of the Dafeng District Party Committee, said in an interview that the 3rd plenary session of the 8th Municipal Party Committee issued a mobilization order to “build a green and low-carbon development demonstration zone, and demonstrate the ecological charm and development vitality of ‘international wetlands and coastal green cities'”. Dafeng has become a veritable main city and sub-center of Yancheng, a leader in the rise of coastal areas, and a demonstration benchmark for integration into the Yangtze River Delta. In this regard, Dafeng District earnestly studied and implemented the spirit of the plenary session of the Municipal Party Committee, actively changed its development ideas, proposed to give full play to its advantages, promote its own strengths, and strengthen its characteristics, taking green and low-carbon development as the “key to solving problems”, and making every effort to build the integration of the Yangtze River Delta. Industrial development base, the city strives for the first place in various work, the coastal station takes the lead, and the province is the advanced.

Build a green manufacturing cluster and play a leading role in stabilizing the economic market. “Put stable growth in a more prominent position, drive the development of modern service industry with rapid breakthroughs in advanced manufacturing, stabilize and strengthen the chain, strengthen the chain, and create an industrial cluster that cannot be moved, crushed, or dismantled. , to promote economic recovery.” Li Zhijun said that Dafeng District adheres to industrial greening and green industrialization, cultivates and strengthens advantageous and characteristic industrial chains and industrial clusters such as offshore wind power, crystalline silicon photovoltaics, and Internet of Vehicles, and strives to achieve a full-scale industry throughout the year. Invoicing sales of more than 160 billion yuan, and new energy and equipment manufacturing accounted for more than 30%.

Dafeng District adheres to the “two wings” of recruiting and cultivating the strong, and solidly carrying out the activities of “enterprise visits, project promotion, and industrial investment promotion”, to guide and support the innovative development of private enterprises with “one enterprise, one policy”, Cultivate and expand the digital economy, and explore the establishment of a mechanism to ensure energy consumption and other elements of major projects. At the same time, the “Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation Promotion” will be carried out in depth, focusing on building an integrated industrial innovation demonstration zone in the Yangtze River Delta, creating a provincial-level and national-level agricultural high-level area, and building an innovation center for new energy, new energy vehicles, and a new generation of electronic information industries. Dafeng District also develops high-quality modern service industries. The producer service industry highlights the fields of modern logistics, wind power operation and maintenance, automotive services, and industrial design. The life service industry focuses on tourism, health care, business, leisure and other industries.

Deeply practice the concept of “Two Mountains” and play a leading role in green and low-carbon development. “Following the ‘double carbon’ goal, do a good job in the ‘three articles’ of green ecology, green energy, and green transformation, systematically promote the ‘four major actions’ of special rectification and improvement of the ecological environment, and strive to create a national ecological construction demonstration area and ‘two mountains’ Practice and innovation base.” Li Zhijun said that Dafeng District resolutely adheres to the “three districts and three lines”, strengthens the restoration and protection of elk, rare bird reserves and coastal wetland ecosystems, plays the role of carbon sequestration in forests, wetlands, oceans, farmland, etc. The carbon sink ecological function area will create a model area for coastal ecological restoration and biodiversity protection in the province.

Dafeng District has made every effort to fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control, solidly promoted the “four major actions” to improve the special ecological environment, speed up the construction of sewage pipe networks in towns and villages and the treatment of black and odorous water bodies in rural areas, strengthen soil pollution supervision, and carefully protect the soil, water and air. , the ratio of days with good air quality throughout the year remains at the forefront of the province, and the ratio of excellent water quality III in the national and provincial test sections is 100%. At the same time, on the basis of the development and utilization of green energy, promote the green transformation of production and life, vigorously implement the action plan for energy-saving technological transformation in the industrial field; green transformation of basic industries such as chemical industry and steel, and form basic chemical products dominated by new pharmaceuticals and new petrochemical materials. In order to support the pattern; in-depth development of green life creation, encourage green travel, green consumption, vigorously develop energy-saving and low-carbon buildings, and promote the whole society to advocate green and low-carbon life.

Closely focus on “integration” and “high quality”, and play a leading role in deepening reform and opening up. “Focusing on ‘integration’ and ‘high quality’, highlighting the core of the industry, taking reform as a ‘key move’, systematically exerting efforts in strategic planning, industrial agglomeration, transportation connection, etc., fully integrating with Greater Shanghai, and deeply integrating into the Yangtze River Delta “Li Zhijun said, sprinting the construction of the integrated industrial development base in the Yangtze River Delta to “create an image in one year”, through wall chart operations, catching up with the sequence, forming a battle situation, promoting the integration of industries and cities, the annual fixed asset investment of the industrial base increased by 25% year-on-year. %above.

Dafeng District actively promotes the “second entrepreneurship” of the park, promotes the coordinated development of Shanghai-Su, Suyan, and Changyan, fully implements the policy of joint construction and sharing of investment projects, explores the establishment of a cross-county benefit sharing mechanism for major projects, and organizes a series of deep cultivation in the Yangtze River Delta. Investment promotion activities to undertake high-quality industrial projects. At the same time, plan and build foreign-funded parks from a high starting point, enhance attractiveness in terms of functional facilities, business environment, green energy, etc., focus on foreign-funded projects in the industrial chain, strengthen green power applications and green certificate transactions, and strive to become a highland for international cooperation foreign-funded projects. The total import and export volume of foreign trade is more than 5 billion US dollars, which continues to maintain the forefront of the city, and continues to demonstrate the distinctive openness of Dafeng. Dafeng District has also solidly carried out the annual business environment breakthrough action, deepened the reform of “delegating power, delegating power and improving services”, operating the enterprise development service center well, and creating an area with the lowest operating cost, the highest service efficiency, the most convenient trade and investment, and the most stable development expectations.

With the spirit of “standing the tide and striving for the first”, we will take the lead in achieving the best results in entrepreneurship. “Carry forward the work spirit of pursuing high goals, advancing with high efficiency, and developing with high quality, with a sense of responsibility of ‘always can’t rest assured’, working with passion and passion, striving for the first place, and striving to spell ‘annual red'”. Li Zhijun said that Dafeng District is based on the integration of Yan and Feng, and will make every effort to promote the construction of boutique cities, rural revitalization, common prosperity, overall development and security.

In the construction of high-quality cities, Dafeng District insists on paying equal attention to both construction and management. Coordinate production, life, ecology, and safety needs, pay attention to overall coordination and sense of design, and strengthen the remodeling of the city; in-depth implementation of the “Urban Management Improvement Year” action to carry out environmental sanitation, parking order, poles and cables, old communities Comprehensive rectification and other special actions, promote garbage classification in residential areas, and create a “five one” fine management model point for towns, villages, streets, alleys, and fields; do enough “coastal” and “Shanghai” articles, integrate the characteristics of the new Shanghai style, and make good use of it. Use live salt reclamation, water marsh, red, elk and other cultural elements to integrate them into the construction of cultural blocks and urban gateways. At the same time, in rural revitalization, we will focus on food security, the “biggest player in the country”, make every effort to promote agricultural efficiency and increase farmers’ income, and vigorously build ecologically livable and beautiful villages; in improving people’s livelihood and common prosperity, we will give priority to ensuring employment, and fully focus on “one old and one small”. “We will do our best to protect the health of the people, and keep the bottom line of people’s livelihood.

“Taking a new journey of modernization and competing for a new track of green and low-carbon development, Dafeng has great potential and great achievements. We will lay a solid foundation, firm confidence in progress, show a realistic style, exert courage, and deeply integrate into the long-term development. Triangle, green development plays the leading role, and welcomes the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with practical actions!” Li Zhijun concluded the interview with confidence.