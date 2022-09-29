Further promote the construction of ecological protection compensation system in many places, and carry out diversified compensation practices

Calculate the ecological account and protect the landscape (Beautiful China)

Not long ago, the results of ecological compensation in the Yellow River Basin of Shandong and Henan provinces were released, achieving mutual benefit and win-win results. In the past two years, the water quality of the Yellow River entering Shandong has always remained above the second category, and the main pollutant indicators have remained stable and improving. As the beneficiary, Shandong Province has cashed a total of 126 million yuan in ecological compensation funds to the upstream Henan Province.

Cross-provincial river basin horizontal ecological protection compensation is further promoted

In April 2021, Shandong and Henan provinces signed the “Compensation Agreement for Horizontal Ecological Protection of the Yellow River Basin (Henan-Luzhou Section)”. The agreement comprehensively considers the water conditions of the Yellow River and the actual situation of Shandong and Henan provinces, and is based on the water quality monitoring results of the Liuzhuang State-controlled section of the main stream of the Yellow River. , carry out basic water quality compensation and water quality change compensation. Compensation for basic water quality means that on the basis of the three-category water quality, Shandong will give Henan a compensation of 60 million yuan for each water quality category; Compensation for water quality changes, that is, for every 1 percentage point decrease in the annual index of the three key pollutants, namely chemical oxygen demand, ammonia nitrogen, and total phosphorus, Shandong will give Henan 1 million yuan in compensation; conversely, for every 1 percentage point increase, Henan will give Shandong 1 million yuan compensate. Yang Shixiang, director of the Natural Resources and Ecological Environment Division of the Shandong Provincial Department of Finance, said: “The horizontal ecological protection compensation agreement between Shandong and Henan provinces has established the first inter-provincial cooperation protection mechanism in the Yellow River Basin of ‘equal rights and responsibilities, co-construction and sharing’. It will provide strong support for the water quality of the Yellow River entering Shandong to remain above the second category.”

In Shangjia Village, Wenfeng Township, Xunwu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, the problems of vegetation destruction and water pollution caused by the large-scale and extensive mining of rare earths many years ago are being solved continuously.

The turnaround came from the pilot project of horizontal ecological compensation in the upstream and downstream of the Dongjiang River Basin launched in 2016 by Jiangxi and Guangdong provinces. As the largest source county in the Dongjiang River Basin, Xunwu has received a total of 1.294 billion yuan in ecological compensation funds in the past six years. It has advanced 53 engineering projects in ecological restoration, water source protection, and soil erosion control, including the abandoned Keshutang in Shangjia Village. Rare earth mine comprehensive treatment project.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment introduced that in recent years, the construction of the horizontal ecological protection compensation mechanism in the entire Yangtze River and Yellow River basins has been accelerated. Sichuan and Chongqing took the main stream of the Yangtze River and the Laixi River Basin as the first round of pilot rivers, and initially established a “1+1” (main stream of the Yangtze River + important tributaries) horizontal ecological protection compensation pattern in Sichuan-Chongqing inter-provincial and municipal watersheds. Up to now, 13 river basins (reaches) in 18 provinces, including the Xin’an River in Anhui, Zhejiang, and the Youshui River in Yuxiang and Hunan, have established a cross-provincial horizontal ecological protection compensation mechanism, which has effectively promoted the comprehensive management of the basin environment.

Linking upstream and downstream to implement horizontal ecological compensation in river basins in the province

Early in the morning, Nie Zijian, a river guard in Longwan Village, Zhangshu City, Yichun City, Jiangxi Province, patrolled along the Ganjiang River. Nie Zijian said that Longwan Village is the last stop of the Ganjiang River flowing through the camphor trees, and the downstream is Tanjia Village, Fengcheng City.

According to Nie Ting, a staff member of the Zhangshu City Ecological Environment Bureau, in 2019, Zhangshu City reached an agreement with Fengcheng City in the lower reaches of the Ganjiang River, and decided to initiate the implementation of the upstream and downstream horizontal ecological protection compensation mechanism in the Ganjiang River Basin. According to the agreement, Zhangshu City and Fengcheng City will each invest 2 million yuan each year to take Tanjia Village in Fengcheng, a cross-border section of the Ganjiang River Basin, as the annual horizontal ecological compensation assessment section. For the rights and interests brought by the guarantee of water quantity, the downstream Fengcheng City compensates Zhangshu City for its efforts to improve the water ecological environment, and at the same time enjoys the right to be compensated for the deterioration of the upstream water quality and excessive water use.

After treatment, the water quality of the Ganjiang River, where camphor trees flow through Fengcheng, will reach the standard in 2020 and 2021, and all compensation will be successfully obtained. Not only Yichun, Jiangxi has comprehensively promoted the establishment of a horizontal ecological protection compensation mechanism for the upstream and downstream river basins in the province since 2018; at the beginning of 2021, more than 80% of the counties (cities, districts) in Jiangxi Province have established a horizontal ecological protection compensation mechanism for the river basin, which effectively promotes water quality. improve.

Carry out diversified compensation practices to promote harmonious coexistence between man and nature

Recently, a signing ceremony of an agreement on compensation for ecological and environmental damage was held in Luohu District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. “The compensation of more than 20,000 yuan will be deposited into the account opened by the Shenzhen Emissions Exchange and frozen, and the full amount will be used to purchase carbon inclusive products to support national emission reduction and low-carbon travel.” Luohu, Shenzhen Ecological Environment Bureau According to Tang Xiangliang, director of the Administration, the Luohu Administration is exploring for the first time an alternative restoration by purchasing carbon-inclusive certified emission reductions for air pollution caused by a company in Shenzhen using non-road mobile machinery with unqualified smoke emissions.

In recent years, Pu’er City, Yunnan Province has carried out public liability insurance projects for wildlife accidents, introduced market mechanisms and commercial insurance methods, and settled claims in a timely and efficient manner to minimize property losses of the masses. Zhou Zhitao, chief of the Wildlife and Wetland Protection Section of the Forestry and Grass Bureau of Pu’er City, introduced that since 2020, the city has invested 22 million yuan in insurance every year, and gradually increased the compensation standards for wild animals.

According to Jin Leshan, executive director of the China Ecological Compensation Policy Research Center of China Agricultural University, at present, most of the ecological compensation funds come from financial funds at all levels, especially the central financial funds. A market-oriented mechanism for improving social capital investment should be established to guide ecological beneficiaries to compensate ecological protectors. At the same time, it is possible to explore diversified compensation methods, pay attention to industrial support, technical assistance, talent support, etc., and fully mobilize the enthusiasm of all sectors of society to participate in ecological environmental protection.