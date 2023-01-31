Deeply promote the new great project of party building in the new era

“Seeking Truth” magazine reviewer

“Comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road. There must be no restlessness, fatigue and war-weariness. We must persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict party governance and deepening the new great project of party building in the new era.” . In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping issued a call to the whole party.

“In the face of new challenges and new tests on the new journey, we must be highly vigilant, always remain sober and cautious in rushing for the exam, and continue to promote comprehensive and strict party governance, so that the century-old party will continue to be full of vitality in the self-revolution. Always be the most reliable and strongest backbone of the Chinese people.” When members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee met with Chinese and foreign journalists, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a request to the entire party.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a strategic deployment with a view to unswervingly and comprehensively governing the party strictly and in-depth promotion of the new great project of party building in the new era. With a big spirit, in accordance with the general requirements of party building in the new era, we will improve the system of comprehensive and strict party governance, and comprehensively promote the party’s self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement, so that our party will stick to its original mission and always become socialism with Chinese characteristics A strong core of leadership for the cause.

——The key to running China‘s affairs well lies in the party, and the key lies in the party’s ability to manage the party and strictly govern the party in an all-round way.On November 11, 2021, the “Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party’s Centennial Struggle” passed by the Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Party stated: “The Communist Party of China is the core force leading our cause. The Chinese people and the Chinese The most fundamental reason why the nation can reverse its historical destiny after modern times and achieve today’s great achievements is the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China.”

Looking back over the past century, from standing up, getting rich to becoming strong, every step of the leap is “the mighty pass is as long as iron”; The practice of our party uniting and leading the people in revolution, construction, and reform has profoundly shown that the key to running China‘s affairs lies in the party. Only when the Party is strong and powerful can the cause prosper, the country be prosperous and stable, and the people be happy and healthy.

To govern the country, one must first govern the party, and only when the party prospers can the country become strong. To shoulder the lofty historical mission and always be the vanguard of the times and the backbone of the nation, our party must build itself stronger and stronger. Strengthening the self-construction of the party is an inevitable requirement for maintaining the advanced nature and purity of the party, an inevitable requirement for improving the party’s ability to govern and lead, and an inevitable requirement for ensuring the party’s leadership over all work.

A hundred years of wind, frost, snow and rain, a hundred years of hardening into steel. Our party has always attached great importance to strengthening its own construction. In 1939, Comrade Mao Zedong used “a great project” as a metaphor for the party’s self-construction in “Communist” Introductory Words, emphasizing that in order to win the final victory of the revolution, this great project must be done well. The century-old struggle of our party is not only a history of social revolution with great momentum, but also a history of self-revolution with vicissitudes. The process of the Communist Party of China growing from small to large and from weak to strong has been accompanied by the in-depth advancement of the great project of party building. From “the great project of party building”, to “the new great project of party building”, and then to “the new great project of party building in the new era”, our party has persevered and consistently strengthened its own construction to maintain and develop the advanced nature of the party It provides a strong political guarantee for successfully advancing the cause of the party and the people.

To strengthen party building, we must insist on the party’s ability to manage the party and strictly govern the party in an all-round way. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “our strengthening of party building is to fight against all problems that weaken the advanced nature and damage the purity, heal the disease and heal the wound, and revitalize the turbid and clear.” We have to rely on our party itself.” A great Marxist party is not born, but tempered through continuous self-revolution. It is the most distinctive character of our party and the greatest advantage of our party to be brave in self-revolution and strictly govern the party. It is precisely because our party has always insisted that the party must manage the party and strictly govern the party in an all-round way without slackening, that it has been able to come out of nowhere in times of crisis many times, and make mistakes after making mistakes, so that it can always win the support and support of the people and become an invincible party that can never be defeated. , an unbreakable Marxist party.

——In the revolutionary forging of the new era, the Chinese Communist Party that has gone through a century of struggle has become stronger and stronger.On July 11, 2013, not long after the party’s mass line education and practice activities began, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Xibaipo, Hebei. When talking with grassroots representatives, a cadre bluntly said: “The people’s lives are gradually improving, why do they feel that they are a little far away from us?” ‘ is far from over.”

In fact, at that time, many people in the party and society were worried about the future of the party and the country. A series of long-term accumulated and emerging outstanding contradictions and problems need to be resolved urgently. There are many problems in the party that have a vague understanding of upholding the party’s leadership and weak actions, and there are many problems in the implementation of the party’s leadership that are weakened, blurred, and downplayed. Some party members and cadres have shaken their political beliefs. , Hedonism and extravagance have been banned repeatedly, the idea and phenomenon of privilege are relatively serious, and some corruption problems are shocking. These problems have seriously affected the image and prestige of the party, and seriously damaged the relationship between the party and the masses.

“If we do not manage the party effectively and strictly, and if the outstanding problems in the party that the people have expressed strong complaints are not resolved, our party will lose its qualifications to govern sooner or later and will inevitably be eliminated by history. This is by no means alarmist.” General Secretary Xi Jinping demanded “The whole party must be vigilant.” “To carry out the great social revolution of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, our party must have the courage to carry out self-revolution and build the party stronger.”

Sober historical consciousness, followed by a firm historical initiative. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has taken the new great project of party building in the new era as the fundamental guarantee to lead the great struggle, the great cause, and the realization of the great dream. “Comprehensive” strategic layout, with the blade facing inward, scraping bones to cure poison, strong medicine to eliminate illness, and heavy codes to control chaos, played a set of “combined punches” of self-revolution. Orientation, deep-seated influence.

It is clear that the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China. The greatest advantage of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China. In 2009, the leadership of the party was strengthened in an all-round way. The whole party deeply understood the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. The Marxist political party with 10,000 members is more united.

Beginning with the formulation and implementation of the eight central regulations to solve the problem, put forward and implement the general requirements for party building in the new era, guide the work of party building with party political construction, adhere to the same direction of ideological party building and institutional party governance, and persevere in positive trends Eliminate discipline and carry out an unprecedented anti-corruption struggle… Through unremitting efforts, our party has stopped some unhealthy tendencies that have not been stopped for a long time, corrected some chronic diseases that have not been eliminated for many years, and eliminated internal corruption within the party, the state, and the army. Serious hidden dangers; the party has found the second answer of self-revolution, which jumps out of the historical cycle of the rise and fall of chaos, and the ability of self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement has been significantly enhanced, and the loose and loose management of the party has been fundamentally reversed. A clean and upright political environment within the party has been continuously formed and developed, and the party has become stronger and more energetic in the revolutionary forging.

In the new era, comprehensive and strict governance of the party will continue to advance, leading and guaranteeing the historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country. A scientific guide to characteristic socialist ideology. The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the entire Party, and established the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This is a major political achievement made by the Party in the new era. The historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is of decisive significance.

——Always remain sober and determined to solve the unique problems of a large party, and do a good job in the party’s own construction with greater determination and courage.On October 25, 2022, the third day after the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Political Bureau of the new Central Committee held its first meeting. One of the important agendas was to review the “Detailed Implementation Rules for the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to Implement the Eight Central Regulations” , Sending a clear signal and firm determination to the whole party that comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road.

Now, our party unites and leads the people of all ethnic groups across the country to embark on a new journey of comprehensively building a socialist modernized country, marching towards the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. The key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation lies in the party. We must rely on the party’s strong leadership, rely on the party to steer the steering wheel, and unite to gather an invincible force. History and practice have and will continue to prove that only the Chinese Communist Party can shoulder the important task of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The future is bright but there is a long way to go. At present, changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in unprecedented ways. The world has entered a new period of turmoil and change, and external suppression and containment may escalate at any time. my country’s development has entered a period when strategic opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, and uncertain and unpredictable factors are increasing. Reform, development and stability are faced with many deep-seated contradictions that cannot be avoided or circumvented. Various “black swan” and “grey rhinoceros” incidents may occur at any time , must be prepared to withstand the major test of high winds and even stormy waves. Our party must unite and lead the people to carry out great struggles, advance great causes, and realize great dreams. We must unswervingly uphold and improve the party’s leadership, unswervingly advance the new great project of party building in the new era, and build the party even stronger. .

After ten years of tenacious efforts in the new era, comprehensive and strict governance of the party has achieved obvious results, and the party has radiated new and strong vitality in the revolutionary forging. But at the same time, we must also be soberly aware that some deep-seated problems within the party have not yet been fundamentally resolved, and the possibility of some old problems resurfacing will always exist. The test of opening up, the test of the market economy, and the test of the external environment will exist for a long time, and the danger of mental slack, lack of ability, separation from the masses, and passive corruption will exist for a long time. Sail against the current and hold on with all your strength, and retreat Chihiro with one pole. We must not relax for a moment in governing the party. We must adhere to the strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time. False expectation of tuning.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out, “As the largest party in the world, our party has no external force that can defeat us. Only ourselves can defeat us.” The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that “we must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of major parties.” On the way forward, only by maintaining the mental state and responsibility of always being on the road, unremittingly promoting comprehensive and strict party governance, and continuing to promote the new great project of party building in the new era, can we ensure that the party’s history of profound changes in the world situation In the process, it has always been at the forefront of the times. In the historical process of coping with various risks and tests at home and abroad, it has always been the backbone of the people of the whole country. In the historical process of adhering to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, it has always been a strong leadership core.

——Firmly grasp the strategic deployment of further promoting the new great project of party building in the new era.At what stage has the cause of the party and the people developed, and at what stage will the party’s construction advance. This is the basic law that must be grasped in strengthening party building. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China profoundly analyzed the historical position of the party, the situation and tasks it faces, and the development and changes of the party situation, from seven aspects to “unswervingly and comprehensively strictly governing the party, and deeply promoting the new greatness of party building in the new era.” The strategic deployment of the “Project” marks that our party’s understanding of the regularity of building a long-term ruling Marxist political party has reached a new height, and it has pointed out the way forward for promoting comprehensive and strict party governance to in-depth development and creating a new situation in party building on the new journey. Direction, provided fundamentally to follow.

The entire party must conscientiously study and understand the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, resolutely implement the strategic deployment of the 20th CPC National Congress, and constantly promote comprehensive and strict party governance. We must deeply understand that the leadership of the party is the most essential feature and the greatest institutional advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics, uphold and strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee; we must deeply understand that arming the entire party with the party’s innovative theories is the fundamental task of the party’s ideological construction, and persevere Use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and forge the soul; deeply understand that the legal system is fundamental, overall, stable, and long-term, and constantly improve the party’s self-revolutionary institutional normative system; deeply understand the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country There must be a team of cadres who are politically sound, adapt to the requirements of the new era, and have the ability to lead modernization, and strive to build a team of high-quality cadres who can bear the heavy responsibility of national rejuvenation; deeply understand that a rigorous organizational system is where the party’s advantages and strengths lie, and constantly strengthen The political function and organizational function of the party organization; deeply understand that the issue of party style is related to the life and death of the ruling party, and discipline is the “rule” for governing the party, and insist on strengthening the integrity and discipline with a strict tone; deeply understand that corruption is harmful to the vitality and vitality of the party. The biggest cancer in combat effectiveness, resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption.

At the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, General Secretary Xi Jinping made specific arrangements for improving the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and further strengthened the new system in terms of political supervision, work style construction, discipline construction, anti-corruption struggle, and sound supervision system. On the journey, we will unswervingly and deeply promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party and strengthen party building. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, combine it with the study and implementation of the spirit of the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and further study and implement the series of general secretaries since the 20th National Congress of the Party. The important speech further strengthened the political will to unswervingly and comprehensively govern the party strictly, and built our party into a vibrant Marxism that has always been at the forefront of the times, supported by the people wholeheartedly, bravely self-revolution, and able to withstand all kinds of trials and tribulations. ruling party.

Once cited its outline, all eyes are open. The political construction of the party is the fundamental construction of the party. To strengthen the party’s political construction, the most important and fundamental thing is to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances.” On the new journey, we must take the adherence to the “two establishments” as the fundamental point and focus of strengthening the party’s leadership, comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and promoting party building, and truly transform the profound understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments” into Resolutely achieve a high degree of awareness of the “two safeguards”, ensure that the whole party maintains a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of political stance, political direction, political principles, and political path, so that the whole party can unite into “a solid and solid Steel”, moving forward in unison.

Looking back on the past, the original intention is always there; looking forward to the new journey, we are full of ambition. Unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and build the Party well and strong. Our Party will always maintain a rock-solid will and indestructible strength, live up to the trust of the people, be worthy of the historical choice, and lead Carrying the great dream of the Chinese people, the ship braves the waves and marches victoriously towards a bright future!

