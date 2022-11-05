“The key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way is the party.” General Secretary Xi Jinping made a profound summary of the party’s construction and comprehensive and strict governance of the party in the past ten years in the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Make comprehensive arrangements for the new great project of party building in the new era. To study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of large parties, strive to build the party stronger and stronger, and continue to lead the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has incorporated comprehensive and strict governance of the Party into the “Four Comprehensives” strategic layout. In the fight against corruption, with the mission of “offending thousands of people and not losing 1.4 billion”, we took on the mission of eliminating scabies and controlling chaos, stopping some unsettled trends that had not been stopped for a long time, rectifying some stubborn maladies that had not been eliminated for many years, and managing the Party. The loose and soft state of party governance has been fundamentally reversed, and historic and groundbreaking achievements have been made in comprehensively and strictly governing the party. Through unremitting efforts, the party has found self-revolution, the second answer that jumps out of the historical cyclical rate of the rise and fall of chaos. stronger and stronger.

Comprehensively and strictly governing the party is always on the way, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the way. On the new journey, we must implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, improve the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, deeply promote the new great project of party building in the new era, and comprehensively promote the party’s self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement. Make our party always become the strong leadership core of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Strictly governing the party in an all-round way is fundamentally strengthening the party’s leadership. To further advance the new great project of Party building in the new era, we must uphold and strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, improve the Party’s leadership system that oversees the overall situation and coordinates all parties, improves the implementation mechanism for major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and resolutely safeguards the Party of Comrade Xi Jinping. The core of the Central Committee and the core position of the whole Party, resolutely safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, ensure that the entire Party maintains a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of political position, political direction, political principles, and political path, and ensure that Party unity. It is necessary to strengthen the party’s political construction, strictly clarify political discipline and political rules, and improve the political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution of party organizations and party members and cadres at all levels. To enhance the political and organizational functions of party organizations, party organizations at all levels must perform the duties entrusted by the party constitution, implement the party’s line, principles and policies and the decisions and arrangements of the party central committee, and consolidate mass organizations in various fields.

To further advance the new great project of party building in the new era, we must adhere to the combination of ideological party building and system governance. Arming the whole party with the party’s innovative theory is the fundamental task of the party’s ideological construction. It is necessary to unremittingly use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to consolidate the soul, comprehensively strengthen the party’s ideological construction, strengthen the education of ideals and beliefs, guide the whole party to keep in mind the party’s purpose, and solve the main switch problem of world outlook, outlook on life, and values. It is necessary to improve the party’s self-revolutionary system and standardization system, adhere to the system of governing the party and the party according to regulations, take the party constitution as the foundation, and take democratic centralism as the core, improve the internal party laws and regulations system, strengthen the authority and execution of internal party laws and regulations, and form A mechanism for adhering to the truth, correcting mistakes, discovering problems, and correcting deviations. Improve the unified leadership of the party, comprehensive coverage, authoritative and efficient supervision system, improve the power supervision and restriction mechanism, and let power operate in the sunshine.

To further advance the new great project of party building in the new era, we must adhere to a strict tone to strengthen integrity and discipline, and resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption. The issue of party style affects the life and death of the ruling party. It is necessary to carry forward the glorious tradition and fine work style of the party, persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight regulations of the Central Committee, seize the “key minority” above the rate, continue to deepen the rectification of the “four styles”, focus on rectifying formalism and bureaucracy, and resolutely eliminate the idea of ​​privilege and privileged behavior, and promote the normalization and long-term effect of work style construction. Anti-corruption is the most complete self-revolution. It is necessary to insist on the integrated promotion of daring not to be corrupt, not to be corrupt, and not to want to be corrupt, to make efforts at the same time, in the same direction, and comprehensively, to fight corruption and punish evil with a zero-tolerance attitude, to more effectively curb the increase, to eliminate the stock more effectively, and to promote the anti-corruption country. Legislation to strengthen the construction of a clean culture in the new era, so that severe punishment, standardization of power, education and guidance are closely integrated and coordinated, and more institutional achievements and greater governance efficiency are continuously achieved.

“The most important thing in government is to use people.” To further promote the new great project of party building in the new era, it is necessary to build a team of high-quality cadres worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation. Provide strong cadre support. Adhere to the principle that the party manages cadres, adhere to the principle of having both ability and political integrity, put morality first, make people from all corners of the world, and appoint people on their merits, insist on putting political standards first, establish a correct orientation for selecting and employing people, select high-quality professional cadres who are loyal, clean and responsible, and improve the cultivation and selection of outstanding To normalize the working mechanism of young cadres, strengthen the cadre’s fighting spirit and ability to fight, and encourage cadres to dare to take responsibility and act actively, in order to build a team of cadres who are politically strong, adapt to the requirements of the new era, and have the ability to lead the modernization drive.

The mission is heavier than Mount Tai, and there is no end to the struggle. Let us unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, unswervingly and comprehensively govern the party strictly, and further advance the new great project of party building in the new era, so that our party will always be at the forefront of the times and the heart of the people. The Marxist ruling party that supports, has the courage to self-revolution, can stand the test of all kinds of storms and waves, and is full of vigor, unites and leads hundreds of millions of Chinese people to create new historical achievements.