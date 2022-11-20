It had already happened months ago in Udine. Vandals had defaced the work of the artists Lorenzo Vale and Gabriele Del Pin, in the underpass of Piazzala Cavedalis.

A magical and poetic world that of Vale, which enchants with fauna and flora, realistic and lyrical at the same time. They wrote us the number twenty-three with the spray can, one week before the inauguration.

A summer of work, together with boys and girls, and artist friends, thrown away by a gesture. A raped beauty. This is. The topic is certainly not new. I’ve always seen Milan invaded by protest murals, by rebel writings.



in the night Vandals deface the statue of Carlo Sgorlon in the center of Udine 20 November 2022

You get used to this little by little. And you understand it somehow. People suffer and talk. Do you remember the inscription “God exists” on the passers-by of the motorway or on the sides of the tunnels. I don’t remember the years anymore, but I was a girl, and I was smiling. In fact, they even kept me company.

But these last gestures instead. To be precise, throwing yourself at defacing the beauty of an artistic work really hurts. They burn inside. But they will want to say something. Or maybe, in the superficial time we live in, I mean very little. They are not “personalised”.

In the case of the ruined statue the other night, – with the fluorescent pink can on the back of the “mythical” Sgorlon, the literary giant of our lands -, well what can I say, for many of us it is a symbol, and for this reason it hurts.

The day after its inauguration, he has already been killed. But what is the comment? In your opinion, how do the kids who drink with bold joy in the so-called Movida of via Mercatovecchio know who Carlo Sgorlon is? Many of them maybe yes, but he certainly isn’t an untouchable, quite the contrary. It is simply a novelty of the Municipality of Udine to be disfigured, and without even making a 1968 gesture.

Well, if you think about it, there aren’t big gestures anymore, not even for bad. Because politically they no longer mean anything, the symbols are different.

But which ones? Do you also remember the smeared statue of the Pensive King, Vittorio Emanuele II on horseback, in the shade of the beautiful Ricasoli garden? She too was ruined, together with Minerva’s breasts. It was 2020. Come to think of it, we’re already talking too much about it. It’s pure vandalism.

Other than Bansky in Ukraine, who creates seven graffiti in the rubble, as solidarity, and then publishes the video on Instagram. It happened a few days ago. Life is a matter of meaning. And luckily real artists have this breathing space.