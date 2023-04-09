Status: 04/09/2023 10:31 p.m

Schalke 04 were also unable to collect any points for staying up in the league at 1899 Hoffenheim – despite the support of 10,000 fans who traveled with them. An own goal initiated the bankruptcy on Easter Sunday (04/09/23). The Kraichgauer landed the third win in a row with 2:0 (1:0).

Appropriate for the relegation battle and even more suitable for Schalke’s bottom place in the table, Alex Král unluckily steered the ball into his own goal (22nd). In the middle of the second half, Ihlas Bebou needed two attempts to score Hoffenheim’s second goal from the penalty spot (70).

Schalke off to a good start

Schalke started right from the start and in the first minute of the game hit the crossbar of the Hoffenheim goal after a long leg from Marius Bülter, in return Christoph Baumgartner headed over the goal: the start of a fast-paced, spirited game.

In the physically intense game, both teams gave nothing and played forward. However, there were few and far between chances to score.

But after a well-executed attack by Hoffenheim, Angeliño passed the ball from the left into the middle, where Kràl hit his own goal trying to clear the ball. A little later, Maya Yoshida failed on the post. Hoffenheim increased the pressure up until the break but failed to score another goal.

Cold shower – penalty for Hoffenheim

FC Schalke proved to be the more active team after the break, but fell short when it came to creating chances. The cold shower followed in the middle of the second period: Baumgartner quickly moved into the left of the penalty area and then fell over Yoshida’s long defensive leg. Schalke keeper Ralf Fährmann parried the legitimate penalty thanks to a step that was too early, but Bebou converted safely on the repeat.

In the final phase, the guests seemed to be closer to 3-0 than Schalke to the goal. Angeliño narrowly missed the Schalke goal with a low shot (85 ‘), a little later the substitute youngster Tom Bischof (17) chased the ball free-standing well over the goal of the guests.

Hope germinated twice for Schalke – but only for a moment: Danny Latza aimed at the bottom right corner of the Hoffenheim box, Oliver Baumann saw the shot late, but blocked it well (86th). A short time later, Bülter tried from a distance, again Baumann excelled.

TSG coach Pellegrino Materazzo analyzed against the sportschau: “First of all, it was about stopping the free fall. The win against Schalke is very good, we have increased the gap. I’m happy.”

“It was a bit unfortunate at times,” said Schalke coach Thomas Reis after the game on the ARD microphone, “but overall the first half had nothing to do with the fight to stay up.” But the coach looked straight ahead again: “On Friday we had to win an important game that we urgently want to win in order to stay in the race. We have to show a different face there.”

Hoffenheim has to become a record champion

On Matchday 28, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim will face FC Bayern (Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). Schalke welcomes Hertha BSC to a basement duel the day before (8.30 p.m.).

