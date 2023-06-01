Home » Defeat for the “Lions” in their first meeting
Defeat for the "Lions" in their first meeting

Defeat for the "Lions" in their first meeting

A Riobambeña night full of sports, is what could be enjoyed at the beginning of the Professional Basketball League. In a match full of emotion, the Leones de Riobamba faced Importadora Alvarado de Tungurahua in their first match of the season.

The Lions lose their first game

The engagement, which took place at the Teodoro Gallegos Borja Coliseum, attracted a large audience. Both teams took to the field to compete at the highest level from the first minute. The Riobambeño team tried to impose their locality with high pressure and accurate transfers, however, Importadora Alvarado displayed a solid defense, and the Lions, despite their efforts, failed to win. The final score reflected the superiority of the visitors, Importadora Alvarado de Tungurahua, took the victory by a narrow margin of 82 to 78 points. Although the Leones de Riobamba failed to secure victory in this opening match, they showed a good job, which will surely be consolidated as the tournament progresses. The Teodoro Gallegos Borja Coliseum vibrated with the excitement of the fans who attended, new faces as incorporations are the novelty, as well as the incorporation of local talent with youth players who are part of the training school that the Riobambeño team has. The encouragement of the local fans did not go unnoticed, this being a tonic of the always exciting basketball nights. The 2023 season promises high competitiveness among the teams that participate, Riobamba Sporting Club, must visit the Spartans in the city of Quito, on the second date that will be played on Friday, June 2 and that will surely be full of action and emotions.

