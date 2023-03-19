After a sensational match, Lahore Qalandars became PSL champions for the second consecutive time by defeating Multan Sultans by 1 score in the final match of Pakistan Super League 8.

Web Desk: The final battle for the trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 took place between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Defending champion Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss and decided to bat first and playing first Lahore scored 200 runs in the allotted overs and Multan got a target of 201 runs to win.

On behalf of Lahore, Abdullah Shafiq 65, Fakhar Zaman 39 and Shaheen Afridi scored 44 runs off 15 balls. Shaheen Afridi also hit 5 sixes and 2 fours. On behalf of Multan, Osama Mir dismissed three players.

In response, Multan Sultans fought hard but managed to score 199 runs in the allotted overs and lost by one run.

On behalf of Multan, Riley Russo scored 52 runs, Rizwan 34 and Khushdil Shah scored 25 runs. Captain Shaheen Afridi performed all-round on behalf of Lahore, he scored 44 runs in the first batting and then guided 4 players to the pavilion in defense of the target.

Rashid Khan took two wickets while David Vissa took one wicket.

It should be noted that Lahore Qalandars have become the second team to win the PSL title for the second time. Earlier, Islamabad United has also become PSL champions twice. Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have won the event once each.