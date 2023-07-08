Home » Defective e-bike battery? Double garage on fire
Defective e-bike battery? Double garage on fire

by admin
Defective e-bike battery? Double garage on fire

According to the police, the fire brigade and police operations control centers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. after a fire broke out in the garage. When the police arrived, residents of the neighboring houses had already left their apartments, the roof of the garage and an attached shed were ablaze. The fire brigade, which was deployed with eight vehicles and 50 firefighters, was able to bring the fire under control and thus prevent the flames from spreading to the nearby residential buildings. Nobody was injured, so the rescue service, which was on site with four vehicles and 16 rescue workers, did not have to intervene. The material damage caused is estimated at around 50,000 euros. The Ammerbuch police station has started the investigation and is investigating initial indications that a technical defect in an e-bike battery could be the cause of the fire.

