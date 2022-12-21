Listen to the audio version of the article

Defense puts its barracks up for sale. This time, however, it’s not just an announcement. The properties are ready “turnkey”, from today on offer in all respects. The first four are located in Northern Italy: three in Vittorio Veneto, in the province of Treviso, one in Modena. An auction base, in total, of over ten million euros, the first ever made directly by the Defense. But, above all, a first bet won despite years and years of skepticism, made known today with an official event in Vittorio Veneto. Thus begins the most exciting challenge: the one with the real estate market hitherto limited with huge proceeds from the sale of the service accommodation of the Armed Forces no longer useful for institutional purposes.

Palazzo Marinotti, Via Vittorio Veneto, Starting price 1,856,000.00 euros

Prestigious buildings

The Defense has put historic buildings up for sale, refurbished, checked all the procedures and obligations with local authorities, the Municipalities first of all, and the Superintendencies. A very long job, fraught with bureaucratic obstacles and inconsumable slowness. But Geniodife, the Directorate of Works and State Property of the Ministry of Defence, has not lost heart. Under the command of Inspector General Giancarlo Gambardella, the division of the General Secretariat of Defense led by General Luciano Portolano has focused on a direct confrontation with the territories. The first to be able to benefit from a sale of these structures that have no longer been operational for years.

Palazzo Doro Altan, Via Vittorio Veneto, starting price 1,856,000.00 euros

The team with the mayors and the notary

In today’s event, when the auction announcement and tender specifications will be announced, the mayor of Vittorio Veneto, Antonio Miatto, and the president of the National Council of Notaries, Giulio Biino, will participate in addition to General Gambardella. In fact, the announcement and specifications will be published in the real estate auctions section of the website www.difesa.it and the website https://notariato.it/it/ran and the Defense was thus able to align the procedures with the Notaries for the management of auctions . Properties for sale now face the open sea of ​​potential offers and raises in a market that is certainly not on the rise. But the Defense has refurbished its buildings and the presentation brochures tell it in great detail.

Palazzo Piccin, Viale Girolamo Celante 58, Vittorio Veneto, starting price of 4,620,000.00 euros

In Vittorio Veneto three historic buildings

Palazzo Marinotti, beginning of the last century. Palazzo Doro Altan, noble residence of the seventeenth century. Palazzo Piccin, another twentieth-century building now polished. All immersed in the hills of Prosecco di Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, a Unesco heritage site. Ideal as a relais or in any case quality hotel hospitality. The forage warehouses of Santa Caterina, near Modena, are a structure a stone’s throw from one of the most vital and dynamic cities in Italy. The Cavallino della Ferrari is just one of the flagships of that area.

Former forage warehouse (Modena), Starting price 530,600.00 euros

The basic auction prices

Palazzo Piccin, 4,700 square meters of total area, starts from an auction base of 4,620,000.00 euros. Palazzo Doro Altan, 7,870 m2 of surface area, 3,160,000.00 euros. Palazzo Marinotti, 1600 square meters, 1,856,000.00 euros. The Santa Caterina Forage Warehouses, 4,500 m2 of surface area, 530,600.00 euros. The word, now, passes to the insiders of the sector. In the meantime, the principle has been established and is operational: the Defence, now led by Minister Guido Crosetto, is actually able to put its barracks up for sale. Other examples now being worked on at Geniodife are expected in the coming months.