Home » Defense cooperation and strategic rapprochement between America and India | abbreviations
News

Defense cooperation and strategic rapprochement between America and India | abbreviations

by admin

Media quoted a senior US official as saying that the United States and India are moving towards strategic defense and technological cooperation, during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington.

According to “agencies”, the official revealed the intention of the two countries to sign large contracts, including: engines for combat aircraft, and drones.

The US President, Joe Biden, warmly received the Indian Prime Minister at the White House, while New Delhi is trying to win over Washington, despite the major fundamental differences over the Russian and human rights files in India, as the two leaders look forward to strengthening the important, albeit complex, relations of their countries.

As agencies reported on the senior official, the two countries will announce a package of agreements in addition to defense cooperation and arms sales, related to artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and the investments of Micron Technology and other American companies in India.

The United States also gave the green light to transfer technology from General Electric. To produce F-414 engines, jointly with Hindustan Aerospace Industries, at a time when India is starting to manufacture combat aircraft locally, according to the official, who added that India will buy an unspecified number of armed MQ-9B Sigardian drones. High fidelity, according to senior Biden administration officials.

The officials, on condition of anonymity, were also briefed on a preview of the major agreements prior to their official announcement.

In one of the most important agreements concluded during the visit, described by a US official as “avant-garde”, the United States signed an agreement to transfer engine technology, at a time when India begins production of fighter jets on its soil.

You may also like

Confirm “catastrophic implosion” of the Titan submersible

Special Olympics in Berlin

The heat wave is sweeping across Morocco.. These...

Emotional gold in World Cup in Egypt

ANALYSIS-FLASH: Deutsche Bank lowers target for Lanxess to...

Due to lack of light, they blocked Avenida...

Mexico: Drought in Chiapas hits fisheries and agriculture

Does the high success rate reflect the reality...

Popular Queen of Bambuco Lemon Grove 2023

Entrepreneur Marc Kemmler is dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy