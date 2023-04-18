Defense, from the EU “limits” to foreign investments in sensitive technologies

Europe considers whether and how to develop a facility on foreign investment in sensitive technologies, a very small number of hi-tech solutions but which could benefit the military operations and espionage activities of rival countries. He said it Ursula von der Leyenthe President of the European Commission, speaking in the Eurochamber on relations with China.

“We must ensure that our companies’ capital, skills and knowledge are not used to enhance the military and intelligence capabilities of those who are also our systemic rivals. It cannot be like this,” said Von der Leyen. “We must then check what are the gaps in our toolbox that allow emerging and sensitive technologies to escape through investments in other countries. This is why we are thinking about whether – and how – Europe should develop an instrument on exit investments for a very small number of technologies, but very sensitive”.

The EU strategy on China

Among the crucial areas on which to base the EU strategy on Beijing “the first consists incritically examine our resilience and our addiction and in making our economy and industry more competitive and more resilient. This is the work we have done together – you know it, it started with investments in green and digital through NextGenerationEU, up to the pillars of our industrial policy and basic laws, the chip law, the critical raw materials law, and the zero-emissions industry law“said von der Leyen.

Now, continued the president of the EU executive, “we must continue to strengthen our resilience and sovereignty in key areas – you all know them -: energy, health and pharmaceuticals, food safety, but also, of course, our abilities to defence“.

More reciprocity in relations with Beijing

Von der Leyen clarified that he stressed to his Chinese counterparts during last week’s visit together with French President Emmanuel Macron that Europe does not intend to cut economic, social, political and scientific ties with China. “But it is urgent to rebalance our relationships on the basis of transparency, predictability and reciprocity“, he told the president of the European Commission.

“What we want – explained Von der Leyen – is that China respects a level playing field when it comes to our companies’ access to the Chinese market, respects transparency on subsidies, respects intellectual property”. Furthermore, there are some areas of EU exports to China and some investments that “put our economic and national security at risk, particularly in the context of theexplicit merger by China of its military and commercial sectors. This is why our future strategy for China must be focused on reducing economic risks.”

“China is openly pursuing a policy to reduce its dependence on the world, and that’s fine, it’s their right; but at the same time the dependence of the world on itself is increasing – added the president of the EU Commission – there are well-known examples, whether we are dealing with critical raw materials or renewable energy, of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum information technology or biotechnology”.

ICT products exported to India, the WTO agrees with the EU

In a separate news story, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has spoken out in favor of the EU in a proceeding against the tariffs imposed by India on essential ICT products. The ruling of the WTO panel accepted all the claims made by the EU against India and held that tariffs of up to 20% imposed by India on certain ICT products, such as mobile phones, do not respect the commitments undertaken by India at the WTO and are therefore illegitimate. EU exports of such technologies harmed by India’s infringements amount to 600 million euros a year. Although this amount is already considerable in itself, the real impact on European companies, which also export from other countries to India, is considerably higher.

Since 2014 India has gradually introduced customs duties up to 20% on products such as mobile phones, mobile phone components and accessories, base stations, static converters, electrical wires and cables. The EU considered that these duties directly violated the rules of the WTO, since India is required, by virtue of the commitments undertaken within the organisation, to apply a zero duty to these products. The EU initiated the WTO dispute in 2019.

The panel confirmed that India’s tariffs could not be justified by any of the reasons given in this case.

In 2019, following the EU initiative, Japan and Taiwan have filed parallel proceedings, addressing the same issue (tariffs on ICT products) and almost the same products.

