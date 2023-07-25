Defense Minister Iván Velásquez is hospitalized

In total secrecy, the information related to the State of health of Defense Minister Iván Velásquez. This is because the official was hospitalized since last Friday, July 21, as recently learned.

Not many details are known about the health report of the Minister of Defense, only that he is being held in the Military Hospital in the city of Bogotá. However, he keeps ruling out any complexity in his state.

Sources revealed by El Tiempo assured that the minister would have poisoned himself with a meal, for which he had to refer to the medical service, but so far he is recovering from the situation.

It should be remembered that the minister had orders from the Defense Minister to move to Arauca after the tense public order situation in that region of the country after the car bombing attack last week.

Gustavo Petro commented on the car bomb in Arauca:

For Gustavo Petro, this fact was “reprehensible”, for which reason he has already sent a delegation to handle this very delicate matter in Arauca, which disturbs public order in this area of ​​the country, when it is so close to the regional elections, in addition to wanting to seek dialogue with the armed actors.

“Reprehensible attack on the road between Arauca and Casanare. Several soldiers were injured. I have asked the Ministry of Defense to go immediately to the department and personally attend to this fact. We will not tolerate more events that cause anxiety to the population,” Petro said on Twitter.

Preliminary reports say that at least seven people were affected in this explosion, which is known to have been a car loaded with explosives inside and which, upon reaching the checkpoint, ended up detonating with a rather notorious sound wave.

