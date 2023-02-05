To execute this action there are several options. One of them would be to create a new Ministry, while the others fall on passing the institution to the Ministry of the Interior or the Ministry of Justice.

The Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, spoke about the changes that are being proposed by the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, regarding the National Police and the fight against different crimes in the country, including drug trafficking. . His statements, which were compiled by the national newspaper El Tiempo, indicate that what is being proposed would include “removing the police from the Ministry of Defense.”

As you argued, to execute this action there are several options. One of them would be to create a new Ministry, while the others fall on passing the institution to the Ministry of the Interior or the Ministry of Justice. “The president has maintained that his criteria is that there are more reasons for it to go to the Ministry of Justice, we are doing a study to make it a serious, well-thought-out and designed process, that study is being done by the Ministry of Defense and it is looking at With the police reform, when it is ready we will take it to Congress,” he said in his conversation with the aforementioned media outlet.

As he said in the interview, it is expected that the studies that are being carried out to make the final decision will be completed soon. Within what he analyzes, hand in hand with his team, there are several questions, including: how will it work operationally?, how not to affect the benefits and labor rights of the police?, how would it improve the security of the citizenry?, among other valuable questions. The analysis is extensive, says Osuna, because there are more than 150,000 people that make up that force.

“We are studying it rigorously with all seriousness. The president’s idea is for the Ministry of Justice to pass, that is true, but if the arguments indicate that there are better reasons in another sense, then we will notify the president, ”he added within his intervention.

The Minister of Justice, in the same way, took the time to explain what is happening with the proposal for prison humanization, the one that has generated so much controversy within the community due to the approach of allowing some prisoners to leave prison. for specific periods of time. He commented that what is sought is “to make the penal and prison system reasonable and sensible.”

As he said in an interview with Semana Magazine at the end of January, “the ordinary traditional penal system does not satisfy the rights of the victims, nor does it resocialize or provide any utility. We want a criminal policy that aims at reparation for victims and the resocialization of people who are in prison. In such a way that, when the prisoners leave the prisons, they have few temptations and possibilities to commit crimes again”.

There are already permits for prisoners to leave jail, the idea is to reconsider them

The head of the Justice portfolio recalled, in his talk with the magazine, that there are currently different benefits that allow inmates to leave prison for certain periods. Some of these are 72-hour permits, home detention, preparatory release, among others.