Last Wednesday, businessman Carlos Mattos, who is in a care center in the north of Barranquilla, underwent surgery on his left knee, after an accident he suffered inside the El Bosque Penitentiary, where he is being held.

This is added to the fact that two weeks ago, Mattos had to undergo surgery in the ICU of the same clinic, due to heart problems, and that, according to Mattos’s lawyer, Jesús Yepes, his state of health has been deteriorating due to the conditions from La Picota prison, where he was being held.

Faced with this situation, his defense is preparing a document to apply to a judge for the control of house guarantees for jail, considering that he needs permanent specialized medical personnel.

“Dr. Carlos Mattos is an elderly man, he is a man who has crossed 75 years of age. The law considers that people over 75 years of age have differential treatment, so it is true that we have to propose an alternative to the judges of the republic. In this case, it is a request for house arrest,” said lawyer Jesús Yepes in a conversation with Caracol Radio.

Meanwhile, the clinic where Mattos is recovering from surgery on his left knee maintained that he will be released once the doctors consider it so.

Related