© Reuters. DeFi can offer a better experience and returns than traditional finance – here’s how



If I told you “1775,” what comes to mind? Had they asked me just now, I would have answered nothing; yet it is one of those years to be circled in red in the history of humanity. It is exactly in this year that the Hamburger Ersparungkasse, the first bank in the modern sense.

Since then the banking system has come a long way: but from an instrument that has allowed the development seen in the last three hundred years, it has now become a pachyderm, slow and often costly. In a world that runs at a thousand miles an hour, it sounds paradoxical to have financial services accessible in fits and starts, and endless bureaucratic times; If you’ve ever had to ask for a loan, you know what I’m talking about. And this is where DeFi comes in handy, a technology that is still new but already in the sights of all the major banking institutions.

Before continuing, I want to dispel a myth: DeFi will not eliminate the banking system, but over time it will create alternatives and a faster, more accessible and more transparent system.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph